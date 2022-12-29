Liverpool cult hero Kuyt wishes 'magic' for Gakpo as fellow Dutchman inherits No.18 shirt

Dirk Kuyt shared a good luck message to new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo, who will wear Kuyt's No.18.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt posted a good luck message to Gakpo as the Reds' new signing prepares for life in the Premier League. Gakpo joins Liverpool for a reported £44 million following his stellar performance at the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cody Gakpo, welcome to Liverpool FC," wrote Kuyt on Instagram. "This number has brought me lots of magic, and I hope it will bring you the same kinda magic too. Congratulations and good luck."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo is Liverpool's latest attacking signing, following the capture of Darwin Nunez last summer. The 23-year-old's impressive form at the World Cup, scoring three goals in five appearances, had drawn interest from Europe's elite and Liverpool have pipped bitter rivals Manchester United to his signature.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO: The Premier League is a big step up from the Eredivisie but Gakpo could emulate Kuyt and fellow Dutch league signing Luis Suarez in making the successful switch to England. Expectations will be high in the coming months.