Liverpool's midfield rebuild is complete! Reds confirm €40m signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich

Liverpool have completed the €40m ($43m/£34m) signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gravenberch is the fourth midfielder the Reds have brought in this summer after Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai. He arrives at Anfield on a long-term contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m very happy. Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” Gravenberch told Liverpoolfc.com. “If you see it from the outside, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that’s why [it was the right club]."

“I’m really looking forward to [being at Anfield] and I can’t wait to hear the You’ll Never Walk Alone song,” the Reds’ new No.38 added. “Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I’m going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder was considered one of the most promising young players in Europe when he joined Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer. However, his development stagnated in Bavaria as he failed to nail down a starting place. He will be hoping Jurgen Klopp can help him fulfil his potential in Merseyside.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gravenberch's arrival also signals the end of Klopp's midfield rebuild. The Reds lost five senior midfielders this summer and missed out on their top targets to replace them, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both joining Chelsea instead. Sofyan Amrabat, another name on their shortlist, is joining Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are in Premier League action against Aston Villa, but Gravenberch won't be registered in time to feature.