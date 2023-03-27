Liverpool have been given a welcome boost by Dutch forward Cody Gakpo heading towards their Premier League clash with Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds will return to domestic action on Saturday with a testing trip to the Etihad Stadium. There were fears at one stage that said journey would be made without Gakpo being at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal, with the 23-year-old forward being forced to pull out of the latest Netherlands squad through illness. He has, however, recovered from a viral infection in time to rejoin Ronald Koeman’s ranks ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Koeman, who saw his second spell as Oranje boss open with a 4-0 defeat to France, has said of having Gakpo back: "We’ll decide in the hours before the match how Cody is feeling."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and third-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen have also recovered from illness – which was initially blamed on a team curry – to put themselves in contention for game time against Gibraltar.

WHAT NEXT? Gakpo will be eager to earn a 15th senior cap for his country, with minutes at international level set to help keep him sharp ahead of a meeting with City that will see Liverpool looking to close a seven-point gap on the Premier League’s top four.