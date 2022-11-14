Liverpool youngster Ben Doak rewarded with first professional contract following debut against Derby

Ben Doak has enjoyed a memorable few days at Liverpool, with his senior debut for the Reds being followed by a first professional contract.

Youngster made debut against Derby

Then celebrated 17th birthday

Now has pro terms at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented teenager, who made his bow for Jurgen Klopp’s side in a Carabao Cup clash with Derby, has been handed terms at Anfield after turning 17 on November 11. Doak, who joined Liverpool having previously played twice for Scottish giants Celtic as a 16-year-old, was also named on the bench for a 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doak has been tied to a long-term contract on Merseyside, with Liverpool eager to ensure that they are the ones to benefit from the highly-rated winger’s obvious potential.

WHAT THEY SAID? Announcing a deal on the club’s official website, Liverpool have said of a hot prospect: “Scotland U21 international Doak has enjoyed a fine season since his arrival from Celtic in the summer, impressing with his quick, direct running on the right wing and eye for goal. Starting with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18 side, he has also made appearances in Premier League 2 and the Papa Johns Trophy for the U21s and notably for Barry Lewtas’ U19 side in the UEFA Youth League. Doak scored four goals and provided four assists to help the young Reds top their Youth League group and progress to the last 16.”

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds have reached the World Cup break, leading to shut down in domestic competition, but Doak will be hoping to figure again when Klopp’s side return to action in a Carabao Cup fourth round date with Manchester City during the week leading up to Christmas.