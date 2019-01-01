Tottenham striker Shayon Harrison is close to sealing a loan move to A-League side Melbourne City.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the 21-year-old attacker, who has played just one senior game for Spurs, will join the Australian club once he receives visa clearance.

Melbourne City is also the home of Aston Villa defender Ritchie De Laet with the club managed by former Manchester United youth coach Warren Joyce.

Harrison spent last season on loan in League One with Southend United but failed to strike across 13 appearances.