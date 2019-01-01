Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Man City to battle for €120m Isco

Jovic the perfect Ronaldo replacement
After starring for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, Luka Jovic is one of the hottest properties when it comes to this summer's transfer market.
Real Madrid have emerged as the favourites to sign the Serbia international, but would he be good enough for the Blancos?
Goal's Ronan Murphy believes he is, and could be the man to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo in front of goal...
Man Utd target James and Longstaff
Manchester United have opened talks with Swansea over a deal for Daniel James and are ready to make a move for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff, report The Telegraph.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting younger players this summer as he revamps his Red Devils squad.
The club are believed to have offered around £15million ($19m) for James with a bid for Longstaff due to be lodged in the next 48 hours.
Inter line-up striker moves
Inter will complete the signing of Edin Dzeko from Roma even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, report La Gazzetta dello Sport .
The Nerazzurri also want to sign Romelu Lukaku but the Man Utd forward is unlikely to move if they fail to finish in the top four.
Should they miss out on Lukaku then Tottenham's Fernando Llorente is seen as an alternative.
Sociedad to sign Remiro
Real Sociedad will sign goalkeeper Alex Remiro on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao, report Mundo Deportivo.
The 24-year-old has already said goodbye to his Bilbao teammates ahead of the move.
Remiro's contract expires at the end of next month but it remains to be seen whether Sociedad will confirm the deal before then.
Man Utd make Pedro approach
Manchester United have contacted Fluminense over a possible deal for striker Pedro, according to Globo Esporte.
The 21-year-old was close to joining Real Madrid last year but a knee injury scuppered the deal.
The striker has now fully recovered, prompting interest from a number of clubs including Bordeaux, Monterrey, Inter and Atalanta.
De Gea rejects Man Utd deal
David De Gea has rejected Manchester United's final offer of a new contract, report The Sun.
De Gea is sticking to his wage demands of £350,000 a week in order to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be preparing an offer for De Gea, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal.
Juve make Sarri approach
Juventus have made contact with Maurizio Sarri as they consider replacements for Massimiliano Allegri, according to the Daily Mail.
Allegri confirmed earlier this month that he will leave the club at the end of the season after five years in charge.
Sarri is believed to be open to the possibility of returning to Italy, with Roma also linked with an approach for his services.
West Ham confident of Arnautovic stay
West Ham are confident that Marko Arnautovic will stay with the club this summer.
The Daily Mail reports that the club are sure they will keep their star man, while also attempting to bring in Salomon Rondon as competition as the club's lead striker.
Bayern want Kruse as Lewandowski backup
Bayern Munich are looking to bring in Max Kruse as a security blanket for star forward Robert Lewandowski.
German site Sport1 claims that the Bavarians have been looking at the Werder Bremen forward and are looking to sign him on a free this summer.
Watford have Oudin bid rejected
Minnesota United sends Ibarra to Pachuca
Minnesota United has announced a loan move for Romario Ibarra.
Roster News #MNUFC loans Romario to @Tuzos for 13 months with an option to buy. pic.twitter.com/iyZRFYmtE5— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 22, 2019
The midfielder will join the Liga MX side for 13 months, with Tuzos holding an option to purchase at the end of the loan.
Cech denies Chelsea role
Petr Cech has denied reports that he is set for a new role with Chelsea, insisting that he is still solely focused on the Europa League final against his former club.
But reports have stated that goalkeeper is in line for a front office role with Chelsea as he prepares to end his playing career following next week's Europa League final between the Gunners and the Blues.
That decision, though, has not been finalized according to Cech, who says he has not thought of any possibilities that don't involve that Europa League finale.
"Despite the news today as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make decision about my future after the last game," Cech said in a tweet.
Juventus reach agreement with Milinkovic-Savic
Juventus have agreed personal terms with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 24-year-old did not hit the same heights in 2018-19 as he did in the previous season, having scored just five league goals a year after netting 12.
But the Serbian is still in demand, and Juve must now reach an agreement with Lazio on a fee for a player who has been valued at well over €100 million in the past.
Man Utd and Man City to battle for €120m Isco
The Spain international could leave Real Madrid this summer
Manchester United and Manchester City are set to do battle over Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Sport.
After a subpar season Madrid are open to cashing in on Isco, who could net the club as much as €120 million (£105m/$134m) as they look to rebuild following a disappointing 2018-19.
PSG are also interested in the 27-year-old, who managed just three goals and two assists in La Liga during the recently completed season.
Tottenham intermediary meets with Juventus over Pochettino
The Spurs boss appears to be a target for Juve, who are looking to replace Max Allegri
An intermediary for Tottenham met with Juventus over Mauricio Pochettino's availability, reports Calciomercato.
Franck Trimboli, an English agent who is close to Tottenham president Daniel Levy, met with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici in a Milan hotel on Tuesday.
Juve may have been registering their formal interest in Pochettino, with the Serie A club looking to replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri.
PSG, Bayern & Arsenal tracking Hermoso
PSG, Bayern and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso, according to Sport.
Hermoso, 23, has been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga, and the Real Madrid youth product has been tipped to move on from Espanyol.
Madrid have a buy-back clause of €7 million (£6m/$8m) for Hermoso, and the Blancos could then turn around and sell the Spain international for three times that amount.
Chelsea won't comment on possible £9m payout for Conte
Chelsea have refused to comment on reports that former manager Antonio Conte has been paid the full £9 million ($11m) compensation claim that he has been fighting for.
Conte has been seeking his 2018-19 salary in full since being sacked by the Blues last summer, with the Italian having yet to secure a new job.
Wolves and West Ham to battle over Camarasa
Wolves and West Ham are both looking to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, according to the Daily Mail.
Camarasa has returned to Betis after impressing on loan with Cardiff City in 2018-19, though he could not prevent the Bluebirds from being relegated.
Betis will now decide whether to sign Camarasa to a long-term deal or sell him to a Premier League side, with Everton and Brighton also interested.