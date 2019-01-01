Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Dembele & Coutinho in exchange for Neymar

Promising youngster Elias Sorensen has joined Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season, reports ChronicleLive.

The League Two club moved for the 19-year-old forward after he netted over 20 goals for club and country last season when starring in Newcastle's Under-23 side.

Carlisle manager Steven Pressley said: "We’re delighted that we’ve got this over line. He was a main target, then he dropped off the radar, but it came alive again last week and we’ve managed to see it through."