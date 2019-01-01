Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rashford to reject Real Madrid

Rashford set to reject Real Madrid
The Manchester United star wishes to remain at Old Trafford despite interest from the Spanish giants
Marcus Rashford is set to reject an offer to join Real Madrid as he wishes to remain at Manchester United, according to the Sun.
The reigning Champions League winners have been in contact with his representatives and were serious about pushing for a move for this coming summer.
Now shining under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the forward isn't keen to leave Old Trafford and is set to turn down that offer.
Chelsea to end Isco pursuit
Chelsea are set to end the club's pursuit of Isco over the midfielder's wage demands, according to the Daily Mail.
Isco is said have added to his wage demands after Paris Saint-Germain entered the picture as a suitor for his services.
The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid under Santiago Solari, but has stated publicly that he is happy at the club.
Cardiff after Dundee's Kamara
Neil Warnock says Cardiff are after Dundee's Glen Kamara.
The Finland midfielder is in the final five months of his contract and has drawn attention from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian with his play in Scotland.
Warnock is also an admirer, while Swansea are also said to be keen.
“I have always looked at Scottish football and he [Kamara] is a good player," Warnock said, according to the Herald.
“He has had an up and down start to his career but he is one of a number of Scottish lads we have looked at.”
Willian hopeful of David Luiz stay
Willian is hopeful that Brazil team-mate David Luiz will remain at Chelsea.
The defender is getting older and, with Chelsea's club policy of only one-year deals for players over 30, Luiz's future with the Blues is in doubt.
However, Willian is hopeful that Luiz will stay following a strong start to the campaign.
Manchester City to sign starlet Tarensi
Manchester City are set to sign Espanyol's Oscar Tarensi, according to Sport.
The deal will reportedly be completed in January when the youngster turns 16, making him eligible for the move.
Pep Guardiola and co. have been tracking him for quite a while, as the promising Spanish youth international can play as a left-sided fullback, midfielder or winger.