Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea in contract talks with Hazard

are fearful their stumble out of the title race could cost them Mauricio Pochettino to , according to the Sun.

Pochettino is frustrated by the lack of silverware and wants the transfer funds made available to turn the club into title contenders.

Meanwhile Madrid are again in crisis after their humiliation to Barca in the semi-final and, while their previous approach was rejected, they are thought to be willing to pay £40 million ($53m) in compensation to land Pochettino.