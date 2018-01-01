Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer to be given £50m to spend in January

Solskjaer to be given £50m to spend in January
Central defender and right-sided midfielder are the priorities
Caretaker Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given up to £50 million ($63m) to spend in January, reports the Mirror.
Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward understands there are deficiencies in the squad and will make funds available for the Norweigan, who will take over from Jose Mourinho.
United will target a central defender and a right-sided midfielder, with Toby Alderweireld and Douglas Costa among the candidates to fill those two positions.
Bayern to rival Man City for £70m De Jong
Europe's biggest clubs are lining up to sign the 21-year-old
Bayern Munich will rival Manchester City in the race for Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to the Daily Mail.
Several of Europe's biggest clubs are keen on the Dutch international, who has also been strongly linked with PSG and Barcelona.
Bayern are the latest club to register an interest, with the 21-year-old valued at around £70 million (€78m/$88m).
Lille ready to sell Mendes in January
Lille are preparing to sell midfielder Thiago Mendes in January, reports RMC Sport.
The 26-year-old Brazilian has been on the radar of Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Schalke in the past, who were all willing to pay up to €30 million (£27m/$34m) for his services.
PSG could also be keen on Mendes, with Lille hoping that by selling the Brazilian, they can keep hold of star winger Nicolas Pepe for a while longer.
Man Utd hope stars will agree new deals with Mou gone
Manchester United are hoping that by sacking Jose Mourinho, they will be able to tie down some of their biggest stars to long-term deals, reports the Mirror.
Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young all have contracts expiring at the end of the season, while David de Gea, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly all see their deals expire the following year.
Many of those players were reluctant to sign new deals before they knew Mourinho's future, but United now hope they can lock many of them down for the foreseeable future.
Emery refuses to guarantee Ozil's Arsenal future
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has declined to publicly back Mesut Ozil to have a future with the club.
Ozil was left out once again on Wednesday, as Arsenal fell 2-0 to rivals Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Read what Emery said when asked if the Gunners could sell the German in January
Newcastle to battle Palace for Abraham
Newcastle are set to battle Crystal Palace for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in January, according to The Northern Echo.
Abraham is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but Chelsea could recall the 21-year-old next month in order to cash in on him.
Palace are willing to pay £10 million ($13m) for Abraham, but Rafa Benitez is hoping to push the Newcastle board to make a bid for the striker.