The Dane's contract is set to expire at the end of next season

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has been slow to sign a new contract with the club, encouraging Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old's current deal expires in 2020, with Spurs ready to more than double his current £70,000-a-week wages.

But Eriksen has yet to agreee terms, which has encouraged the lurking Spanish giants, who could both offer far more in wages than Tottenham.