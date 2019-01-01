Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alexis ready to quit Man Utd for Serie A

Stefan Effenberg believes Bayern should steer clear of Philippe Coutinho and instead look to re-sign Mario Mandzukic.

The champions are reportedly looking at the playmaker though Effenberg thinks they would be best improving the forward line.

"Coutinho has great qualities, but a transfer for Bayern would be a risk.

“Bayern needs someone who can help immediately, does not need any time to adjust, is not a risk. And there's a better solution than Coutinho in my view.

“Mandzukic would be the second absolute top transfer [after Perisic], who would help to bring Bayern back to where they wants to go - in the top group of Europe.