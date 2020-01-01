Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set €80m asking price for Coutinho

The Blaugrana are ready to accept a financial loss on the Brazilian

have set an asking price of ​€80 million (£70m/$86m) for midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, reports the Evening Standard.

The 27-year-old has been on loan at this season, but the Bavarians are unwilling to meet the €120m (£106m/$130m) clause to make Coutinho's deal permanent.

Looking to raise funds for other purchases, Barca have accepted that they will have to lower their asking price in order to sell Coutinho.