Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter want Man Utd to pay part of Lukaku's wages

Inter seal Dzeko deal
Antonio Conte has secured Roma striker Edin Dzeko as his first signing at Inter, according to SportMediaset.
While Roma wanted €20 million (£18m/$22m), Dzeko will head to Inter for €13.5m, and is set to sign a two-year deal at €4m a season.
The transfer could be announced as soon as Monday.
Newcastle have not contacted Gattuso
Newcastle United have not contacted ex-Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso over their managerial position, according to the Chronicle.
Rafa Benitez's future at the club has been the subject of speculation for much of the season and reports in Italy suggested Gattuso was being mooted as a replacement.
But Gattuso's representatives have had no contact with Newcastle.
Giampaolo favourite to replace Gattuso at Milan
Milan may be set to hire Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo as the replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, according to Calciomercato.com.
Simone Inzaghi had been Milan's target, but with the Lazio boss set to sign an extension, Giampaolo is now the favourite to take over at San Siro.
Interestingly, Gattuso could end up taking Giampaolo's place at Sampdoria.
Man Utd still targeting Trippier
Manchester United are still targeting Kieran Trippier this summer, though they fear Daniel Levy will price him out of their plans, according to the Mirror.
Trippier is not untouchable, but Levy's demands of £30 million ($38m) have made United wonder whether paying £45m for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, might be a better investment.
The interest in both full-backs makes it clear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not yet trust Diogo Dalot.
Inter want Man Utd to pay part of Lukaku's wages
The striker is on Antonio Conte's wishlist but need the Red Devils to drop their asking price and pay a chunk of his wages
Romelu Lukaku hopes to join Antonio Conte at Inter but will need Manchester United to drop their asking price and pay part of his salary, according to the Mirror.
United want most of the £75 million ($95m) they paid for Lukaku back in any transfer, but Inter are unable to afford that level of fee.
And despite Lukaku losing a percentage of his wages after United failed to qualify for the Champions League, Inter would require United pay a further chunk of his £10.15m salary.