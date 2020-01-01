Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid could sign Alli as part of Bale deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Kumbulla to arrive at Roma on Wednesday

2020-09-16T06:00:01Z

Roma have completed a deal for Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla with the player to join the club officially this week.

Di Marzio reports the 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the capital club with an annual salary of €1.5 million.

'It was a conflict between Messi and the club' - Koeman insists he has good relationship with Barcelona star

2020-09-16T04:00:00Z

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that there is no conflict between himself and Lionel Messi, following the club legend's decision to reverse course and stay with the Catalan side. 

Messi informed Barcelona of his desire to leave the club following the 2019-20 season, a frustrating campaign that saw Barca fail to win any trophies and finish with a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Grealish admits Aston Villa stay was '50-50'

2020-09-16T02:00:55Z

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has admitted that it was 50-50 whether he'd stay after committing his future to the club on Tuesday.

Grealish signed a new five-year contract with Villa, ending speculation that linked him with a move to Manchester United among other teams. 

The 25-year-old capped off a banner day by scoring the winner against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup in a 3-1 victory.

Arsenal close to offloading unwanted trio

2020-09-16T01:00:17Z

Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are all close to sealing moves away from Arsenal, according to the Mirror

Kolasinac has attracted interest from West Ham, Valencia are considering a move for Guendouzi and Torreira looks set to move to Italy

The Gunners want to keep Hector Bellerin but may end up selling to Paris Saint-German should they fail to sell enough players in the coming weeks. 

Roma closing in on Juve's De Sciglio

2020-09-16T00:00:34Z

Aubameyang's new Arsenal contract worth £55m

2020-09-15T22:55:54Z

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has re-signed with Arsenal on a three-year deal that could be worth up to £55 million ($70m) should he see out his contract, claims The Times

The 31-year-old will earn around £350,000 a week once loyalty payments and bonuses are added to his increased base wage of £250,000. 

Aubameyang scored in the Gunners' first Premier League game of the season in a 3-0 win over Fulham

Everton looking to offload several players

2020-09-15T22:40:33Z

Everton are looking to sell or loan out a number of players before the transfer window closes, reports the Mirror

Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Bernard are some of the bigger names the Toffees are hoping to cash in on in the coming weeks. 

Carlo Ancelotti has been able to spend big over the past month to sign James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Dacoure with the club now keen to balance the books. 

Real Madrid could sign Alli as part of Bale deal

2020-09-15T22:25:01Z

Tottenham could allow Dele Alli to join Real Madrid as they attempt to secure the return of Gareth Bale, claims the Telegraph

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is exploring ways to sign Bale and Alli moving to Madrid has emerged as one possibility. 

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has recently claimed that Real Madrid are in negotiations with Tottenham over a move for the Wales star.

Dele Alli Tottenham 2019-20
Getty Images

Godin key to Inter sealing Vidal deal

2020-09-15T22:15:56Z

Inter must first secure a transfer for Diego Godin before bringing in Arturo Vidal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

Godin is close to finalising a move to Cagliari and that must be completed before Vidal's own transfer to Milan can be completed. 

Bayern circling again for Hudson-Odoi

2020-09-15T22:05:50Z

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is once again being targetted by Bayern Munich, reports the Daily Mail

The Bundesliga giants made a move for the teenager last year and are now hopeful they could strike a deal before the current transfer window closes. 

Hudson-Odoi is expected to struggle for game time this season at Stamford Bridge with Juventus also monitoring his situation. 