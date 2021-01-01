Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca eye January Bakambu move

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has said the club are not for sale despite a £1.8 billion bid from Spotify founder Daniel Ek.

Gunners fans have grown frustrated under the Kroenke family's ownership in recent years, and were particularly bothered by the club's attempted entrance into the Super Leauge earlier this year.

"We get bids for the club all the time, from many different parties around the world and that speaks to the strength of the Arsenal," Kroenke told Sky Sports.

"It's a wonderful institution, Arsenal Football Club is a global brand and my only response to anything is the club is not for sale, we're just getting started.