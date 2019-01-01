Juventus are leading the race to sign highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Calciomercato.

Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also among the clubs to have been linked with the young defender.

However, Juve could be at an advantage as they maintain good relations with de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola, who will play a huge role in deciding the defender's future club.