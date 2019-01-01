Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sanchez agrees deal to join Inter

Malaga confirm Rodriguez
Real to return for Pogba
The Times claim Real Madrid will make another attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba before the end of the Spanish transfer window.
The Frenchman is known to be a long-term target of Los Blancos, but they may struggle to secure his services with United unable to buy a replacement until January.
Jota: Maguire fee is ‘hard to explain’
Wolves winger Diogo Jota has admitted Harry Maguire’s transfer fee to Manchester United is ‘hard to explain’ and shows how astronomical prices have become in the market.
“It (the £80m fee) is hard to explain,” he said. “The market is unreal now in my opinion. But it's nothing to do with me, it is to do with the clubs and it is the moment we are living in. We just have to respect that amount.”
Trabzonspor and Monaco want Sturridge
Daniel Sturridge is a target for Trabzonspor and Monaco.
The Express claim the former Liverpool man’s representatives were in Turkey this week to discuss a deal with Trabzonspor, however a move to Ligue 1 is also not off the table.
Monaco are interested in signing Sturridge, something which is much more likely to happen should Radamel Falcao leave the club and join Galatasaray before the end of the window.
Bayern announce Cuisance signing
Coutinho spotted in Munich
Napoli could offer €65 plus Milik for Icardi
With just two weeks left in the Italian transfer market, Napoli are stepping up their efforts to sign Inter's Mauro Icardi.
The Argentinian looks set to leave San Siro after a summer of speculation surrounding his future.
Napoli are desperate to sign the striker and are willing to part with €65 million (£59m/$79m) plus Arkadiusz Milik to secure Icardi’s services.
However, La Gazzetta dello Sport also report that the frontman would prefer a move to Juventus, who are also keen on the transfer.
Lozano medical to take place on Tuesday
Calciomercato are reporting that Hirving Lozano will complete a medical with Napoli on Tuesday ahead of a move from PSV Eindhoven.
A €42 million (£38m/$51m) fee has been agreed with the clubs, with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, meeting the club in the darkly hours of Sunday morning to trash out the deal’s finer points.
Maguire praised for attitude this summer
Harry Maguire’s former team-mate James Maddison has praised Harry Maguire for his conduct this summer during the speculation around his move to Manchester United.
"The way he conducted himself over the summer was fantastic and it's the perfect example for anyone going through that situation,” said Maddison.
"He came into training every day, trained as well as he could, was excellent in pre-season games and his focus was on Leicester. When it came to the time to sign for Manchester United then so be it, but he conducted himself brilliantly.”
PSG and Monaco consider Bakayoko move
Tiemoue Bakayoko could be about to return to France with two Ligue 1 clubs weighing up moves for the midfielder, according to the Express.
Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are both interested in the 24-year-old whose Chelsea career looks to have come to an end.
Bakayoko joined the Blues from Monaco in 2017, but has failed to impress in that time and spent last year on loan at AC Milan.
Fenerbache want Bologna's Santander
Premier League trio chased Bergwijn this summer
Manchester United, Everton and Wolves were interested in signing PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn during the summer, as per El Desmarque.
The winger ultimately chose to remain with the Eredivisie outfit, who wanted €40 million (£37m/$44m) for the Dutch international’s services.
Eriksen turns down latest contract offer
Tottenham have had another contract offer rejected by star man Christian Eriksen, who is intent on leaving the club.
The Mirror claim Spurs have tabled a £200,000-a-week deal to keep the former Ajax man in north London, but he has turned that down.
Eriksen is determined to join Barcelona , Real Madrid or Juventus, despite neither of the three clubs making a formal offer for the midfielder to date.
Should the no.23 fail to gain his dream move out of the Premier League, he could leave the club on a free next summer.
Villa missed out on Santamaria
Aston Villa made several offers for Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria according to L’Equippe.
The Villans failed to sign the 24-year-old, who has now reportedly attracted the interest of Napoli.
Instead, Dean Smith landed midfielders Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba in his place.
Cavani closes in on Inter Miami move
Edinson Cavani is set to leave PSG at season's end and join new MLS side Inter Miami, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport's reporter Nicolo Schira.
The 32-year-old has reportedly agreed to a lucrative three-year deal and will lead the line for a club spearheaded by David Beckham.
Miami will enter the MLS in 2020 with Cavani likely to be a mid-season signing for the club.
Man Utd ready to pay Rojo to leave
Manchester United are ready to pay Marcos Rojo to leave the club, according to the Mirror.
Rojo still has two years left on his deal, and with the club not able to find a buyer, United are ready to make an offer to buy the defender out of his contract.
Napoli closing on Lozano
Hirving Lozano joining Napoli is "just a matter of time" according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The report claims the Mexico international will sign a five-year worth €4 million per season.
Balotelli deal with Brescia to be announced on Sunday
Mario Balotelli has a new home in Serie A, with the deal expected to be announced on Sunday.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the forward's deal is done, but a susperstition has seen the club hold the signing for an extra day for better luck.
Poch admits Spurs players could still leave
Mauricio Pochettino had admitted that some Spurs players could still make an exit this summer.
The Tottenham boss says his squad could still change, despite how late in the summer it is.
"I think it's not an excuse. I am not complaining about the situation, only explaining it," the Argentine stated after the match. "Of course, we still need to wait to see what happens with our squad. Maybe some players are still in a situation where things can happen."
Real Madrid to make late play for Eriksen
Real Madrid will make a late £60 million ($73m) bid to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham, as reported by the Sun.
The Spanish giants are waiting until the last minute to pile pressure on Tottenham chief Daniel Levy to accept a ‘take it or leave it’ offer for the Dane.
Levy is determined not to let big assets leave on a free and sold Mousa Dembele last season rather than allow him to run down his contract.
Celtic close in on Meling signing
Celtic are closing in on the signing of Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling after confirming the capture of former Southampton striker Jonathan Afolabi, the Glasgow Evening Times claims.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon was tight-lipped about the possibility of bringing Meling to Glasgow after watching his side labour to a 2-1 win over Dunfermline after extra-time in the Betfred Cup.
But it is believed that Meling is close to agreeing a deal to join the Scottish champions, and he could be unveiled before Celtic’s Europa League play-off against AIK Stockholm on Thursday night.
Bayern sign Cuisance
Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed thier French midfielder Mickael Cuisance has joined Bayern Munich for €10 million (£9m/$11m), as reported by Kicker.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “Mickael is a huge talent, with a lot of quality in possession football. I think he will make a name for himself because he has a good mentality, an excellent technique and an excellent left foot.”
Sanchez agrees deal to join Inter
Forward set to join Serie A side to end Man Utd nightmare
Alexis Sanchez has agreed terms with Inter having accepted that his Manchester United career is over, Sky Italia report.
The striker is still highly regarded in Serie A following his fruitful time at Udinese, a reputation that hasn't been sullied by his disastrous United career.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said recently that he didn't expect the Chilean to depart this summer, but now it looks like a deal to rescue Sanchez from his Old Trafford nightmare has been reached.
“Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and he wants to be a part of this,” the United manager said.
Sanchez turns down Roma
Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez has turned down the chance to leave Old Trafford and join Italian outfit Roma, according to the Mirror.
United were willing to pay a huge chunk of his £560,000-a-week wages after the two clubs had agreed a loan deal with an option to buy.
But the Chilean has turned down the chance of a move to the Italian capital.