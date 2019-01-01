Mourinho: Spurs will never be kings of transfers
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has stressed the club won't be spending big in January and will likely never be the "kings of the market".
Spurs ended their transfer drought over the summer by signing Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke.
But with a new manager at the helm following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking and the club currently seventh in the Premier League, the possibility of more reinforcements has been floated.
Premier League trio circling Anderlecht teenager
Yari Verschaeren is attracting the attention of Wolverhampton, Leicester City and Aston Villa, according to Calciomercato.
The 18-year-old midfielder has starred in Belgium for Anderlecht this season and despite currently being out injured, is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.
Verschaeren has already appeared twice for Belgium's senior team and scored from the spot in their 9-0 win over San Marino in October.
Rangers make contact with Giroud
The Frenchman is wanted in Scotland...
Steven Gerrard's Rangers have reached out to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud over a possible transfer, reports L'Equipe, via the Daily Record.
Giroud is coming off contract at Stamford Bridge and is free to talk to other clubs.
Rangers are currently second in the Socttish Premiership and boast Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe in their frontline.
Arteta reveals Xhaka was on his Man City transfer list
Mikel Arteta has declared his admiration for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, revealing he was interested in bringing him to Manchester City when he started as Pep Guardiola's assistant.
Xhaka's future at the Gunners has looked bleak since he reacted angrily to fan abuse earlier in the season, with former manager Unai Emery even conceding he would likely be moved on in January.
But with less than a week until the transfer window re-opens, Arteta has given the Swiss international hope that he may have a future with the club.Read the full story on Goal!
Man City identify defensive targets
Manchester City are keeping tabs on Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Benfica’s Ruben Dias as they contemplate signing a defender in January, according to the Telegraph.
While Pep Guardiola has ruled out transfer activity next month, the club haven't completely closed the door on adding to a squad short on defensive options.
Both Torres and Dias are only 22 and viewed as two of the best young defenders in Europe.
Man Utd worried Haaland signing may force out Pogba
The Red Devils may be forced to pick between the two...
Manchester United fear their pursuit of Erling Haaland could result in Paul Pogba forcing a move away from Old Trafford, reports the Daily Star.
With both players represented by agent Mino Raiola, the Red Devils are worried their attempt to sign Haaland may see Pogba's future used as leverage.
The Frenchman is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid and Haaland's possible transfer may open the door for him to leave in January.
It's reported that Haaland has a £17 million release clause and that United are ready to hand him a long-term contract worth around £150,000 a week.