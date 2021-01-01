Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want right-back to challenge Wan-Bissaka

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Man Utd 2020-21
Roma to renew Zakaria interest

2021-10-05T23:00:00Z

Arsenal to defer Derby payments

2021-10-05T22:45:00Z

Arsenal have agreed to defer a payment on Krystian Bielik from cast-strapped Derby County, as the Championship club continue to fight financial woes, per The Telegraph.

The Rams signed the Poland international from the Gunners in 2019 but still owe an outstanding chunk of the transfer fee.

They will be allowed to pay it back next year, however, after the Premier League side agreed to an extension for the sum.

Martinez to sign Inter extension

2021-10-05T22:30:00Z

Barca plot Umtiti exit

2021-10-05T22:15:00Z

Barcelona will look to push Samuel Umtiti out of the club in the new year and find a new home for the 27-year-old, says Sport.

The France international has reportedly been told by Ronald Koeman that he is not in the Blaugrana's plans.

Whether Barca will be able to find a suitor to take Umtiti - who does not wish to leave - remains to be seen.

Man Utd to prioritise right-back hunt (90min)

2021-10-05T22:00:00Z

Red Devils seek competition for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have made a new right-back a priority for the January transfer window, according to 90min.

While the Red Devils currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka as first choice, they feel that they need to offer sterner options to challenge him for a starting spot.

Rangers man Nathan Patterson and Norwich's Max Aarons are two names linked with a switch.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd 2021-22
