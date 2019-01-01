Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Coutinho to replace Hazard

Madrid prepare new Hazard bid
Real Madrid are preparing a new £106 million ($134m) bid for Eden Hazard to finally complete the transfer of the Chelsea star, according to the Telegraph.
The La Liga giants have failed to meet Chelsea's £100m valuation thus far, but are expected to give in to their demands in hopes of completing a deal quickly.
Following the Europa League triumph over Arsenal, Hazard admitted he thought it would be his final game at Chelsea.
Mane plans long stay at 'sexy' Liverpool
Sadio Mane says he has no plans to leave Liverpool because no club in the world is quite as “sexy” as the Merseysiders.
Mane’s performances in a red shirt have attracted the interest of Real Madrid, with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly making the forward his prime transfer target this summer.
However, the 27-year-old has dismissed those claims, revealing that he has no interest in quitting Jurgen Klopp’s side anytime soon.
Leicester to battle Man Utd for Chelsea youngster
Leicester City are prepared to test Chelsea's resolve by offering £15 million ($19m) for defender Reece James, according to the Sun.
Brendan Rodgers rates the right-back highly after his successful season-long loan to Wigan and wants him to become an important player for the Foxes.
However, Chelsea will not be coaxed into a sale easily, and the Foxes face competition from Manchester United for his services.
Liverpool to give new contracts to Milner and Matip
Both James Milner and Joel Matip will receive new contracts with Liverpool following the Champions League final, according to the Telegraph.
Milner previously had one year remaining and will be extended to at least 2021 as, despite being 33, he is seen as one of the fittest members of the Reds squad.
Matip also has one year remaining and is set to be rewarded after emerging as the centre-back partner to Virgil van Dijk in the second half of the season.
Chelsea want Coutinho to replace Hazard
The Blues want the former Liverpool star regardless of their managerial situation
Chelsea want Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho to replace Eden Hazard next season, provided they can get their transfer ban overturned.
The Mirror report the Blues are hoping to make a deal for Coutinho regardless of whether or not Maurizio Sarri remains at the club.
Coutinho is seen as likely to depart Barca after a disappointing first full season at Camp Nou following his move from Liverpool in January 2018.