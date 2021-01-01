Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli eye Arsenal's Tierney

Betis to hijack Sokratis move?
Real Betis could hijack Genoa's attempted move for Arsenal wantaway Sokratis Papastathopoulos, per Tutto Mercato.
Previous reports suggested that the Gunners man was all but set to head to Serie A.
Now however, he could yet find himself alighting in La Liga as his spell at the Emirates Stadium looks to be winding down.
Napoli keen on Tierney deal
Gunners star in Serie A sights
Napoli have identified Kieran Tierney as a long-term target, with Arsenal braced for a bid, says The Telegraph.
The Serie A club were frustrated to miss out on the defender before he moved to the Emirates Stadium and now wish to renew their advances.
The Gunners then face a fight to keep him on their books, particularly as they underperform this term.
Baggies hot on Choudhury
West Bromwich Albion are out in front of the pursuit of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, says The Telegraph.
But the Foxes will only let him go on a full-time deal, with any loan move - to the Baggies or anyone else - out of the equation.
The England under-21 midfielder is deemed surplus to essential requirements at the King Power Stadium.