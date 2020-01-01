Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid monitoring Sterling contract situation

Messi rules out Barca departure
The Catalan star is going nowhere
Manchester City have been told Lionel Messi has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer, according to the Express.
Messi publicly criticised the Catalans' director of football Eric Abidal midweek, sparking speculation of a possible move to Pep Guardiola's side.
City have however been told the Argentina star is staying put and they are ready to shelve their interest in him.
Ramsey touted for move from Juventus
Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is being linked with a move away from Juventus, having only signed a four-year deal with the Italians last year, as reported by Calciomercato.
Ramsey has scored two goals in 18 games for the Italian champions but has clubs interested in him and could be tempted by a move away.
Grealish gives go-ahead for Manchester United move
Jack Grealish is ready to join Manchester United - with the outline of a deal already approved by the Aston Villa playmaker - but formal transfer talks between the two clubs have not yet taken place.
The 24-year-old stayed out of the transfer picture in January - as boyhood heroes Villa seek to avoid relegation back to the Championship - but he is widely expected to move on at the end of the season.
He is understood to have begun house-hunting in anticipation of a transfer to the record English champions and a long-term contract at United would be worth far north of the reported £100,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.
Jorginho open to Juventus move
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho could be open to a move to Juventus in the summer and team up with Maurizio Sarri again, according to the Sun.
Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho said: “Anything can happen inside the transfer market.
“We would be ready to evaluate the different proposals that will come from Italy, France, England. Why should Juventus not be possible?
“It is the most important team in Italy, the one that has won the most in recent years. We would not say no to the Bianconeri.”
Man Utd up the asking price for Smalling
Roma are upset that Manchester United have increased their asking price for former England central defender Chris Smalling, as reported by the Express.
Smalling has been on loan in the Italian capital all season and has made a big impression with Roma wanting him to stay permanently.
But now that has been thrown into doubt after United upped the asking price for the central defender.
Moyes uncertain of Rice future
David Moyes has admitted that West Ham United may struggle to keep hold of Declan Rice in the summer, as reported by Football London.
The midfielder has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.
“In my mind he is arguably the best holding midfield player in the country and the best thing about Declan is he will get better,” said the Hammers boss.
Real Madrid monitering Sterling
The English attacker is hot property
Real Madrid are closely watching Raheem Sterling's availability ahead of their Champions League meeting with Manchester City, as reported by the Telegraph.
Real are long-standing admirers of Sterling and the Spanish league leaders are monitoring whether the England forward will sign a fresh long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium as they consider bolstering their attacking stocks.