Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca planning Messi compromise with Man City

Messi signing key to Guardiola's future

2020-08-29T22:55:32Z

Manchester City believe manager Pep Guardiola will re-sign with the club for a further three years if they manage to sign Lionel Messi, claims the Mirror

Messi reportedly sought assurances from Guardiola that he wouldn't be leaving the Etihad at the end of next season prior to green-lighting a potential move. 

Aurier refuses Wolves move

2020-08-29T22:40:22Z

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier turned down the chance to join Wolves as part of a deal for Matt Doherty, reports the Daily Star

While Spurs are still expected to sign Doherty, Aurier prefers a move to AC Milan or Bayer Leverkusen

Villa circling for Arsenal's Martinez

2020-08-29T22:25:59Z

Aston Villa are set to offer Arsenal £10 million (€11m/$13m) for goalkeeper Emi Martinez, according to the Independent

The Gunners, however, are expected to demand up to double that fee if they are to let the Argentine leave. 

Man Utd closing in on Van de Beek

2020-08-29T22:15:51Z

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, claims ESPN

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have previously been linked with interest, the Dutchman is now more likely to move to Old Trafford. 

Van de Beek was left out of Ajax's squad for a pre-season game on Saturday due to uncertainty over his club future. 

Donny van de Beek Ajax 2020-21
Getty Images

Barca planning Messi compromise with Man City

2020-08-29T22:05:19Z

The Argentine looks bound for the Etihad

Barcelona believe Lionel Messi will sign for Manchester City and they are hoping to agree a £250 million (€280m/$333m) deal for the Argentine, claims the Mirror

The revised transfer fee comes as City and Messi continue to investigate the chances of him leaving Camp Nou for free. 

Barca are willing to accept players as part of the deal but want at least £120m (€134m/$160m) in cash so they can rebuild their squad. 