Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan eager to bring in Sassuolo star Berardi

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Atalanta in talks to sign Sampdoria star Thorsby

2021-08-19T22:57:14Z

West Ham eyeing De Jong swoop

2021-08-19T22:56:26Z

West Ham are eyeing a potential swoop for Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong - according to 90min.

The Hammers are looking at the 30-year-old to provide extra support for first-choice frontman Mikail Antonio.

Sevilla are open to selling De Jong after striking a deal for Wolves frontman Rafa Mir.

 

Milan eager to bring in Sassuolo star Berardi

2021-08-19T22:54:12Z

Rossoneri keen on Italy international

Milan are eager to bring in Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, according to Tuttosport.

Stefano Pioli has long been an admirer of the 27-year-old, who is currently valued at around €35 million (£30m/$41m).

Milan are unlikely to be able to afford such a high fee for Berardi, but are willing to arrange a loan deal if a compromise cannot be reached.

Atletico & Atalanta chasing Lorient star Moffi

2021-08-19T22:53:02Z

Atletico Madrid and Atalanta are chasing the signature of Lorient star Terem Moffi, according to Foot Mercato.

Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Moffi would prefer to continue his development at Lorient, where he hit 14 goals in 34 league appearances in 2020-21.

Newcastle set Longstaff asking price

2021-08-19T22:52:01Z

Newcastle United have set their asking price for Sean Longstaff, according to The Daily Mail.

The Magpies are prepared to sell the 24-year-old if they recieve a £10 million offer, with Everton and Southampton both weighing up moves.

However, Newcastle will first look to bring in extra cover in the middle of the pitch, with Steve Bruce currently working on a deal for Leicester's Hamza Choudhury.

Spurs still keen on Tomiyasu

2021-08-19T22:51:15Z

Tottenham are still keen on Bologna star Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Calcio Mercato.

Spurs were heavily linked with the 22-year-old earlier this summer, and could formalise their interest before the transfer window closes.

Nuno Espirito Santo has given the green light for Tottenham to sign Tomiyasu, but Bologna are demanding at least €25 million (£21m/$29m) for a prized asset.

Juve want Maksimovic to replace Rugani

2021-08-19T22:50:08Z

Juventus want to bring in Nikola Maksimovic to replace Daniele Rugani, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Bianconeri are planning to offload Rugani before the end of the transfer window amid interest from Lazio.

Juve are planning to fill his spot in the team by signing Maksimovic, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Napoli.

Napoli defender Manolas pushing for Olympiacos return

2021-08-19T22:49:26Z

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas is pushing for a return to Olympiacos, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Greek outfit are eager to re-sign the 30-year-old, but can only afford to pay €10 million for his services.

Napoli are likely to hold out for double that amount due to the fact they would need to bring in a replacement for Manolas before the transfer window closes.

Marseille finalise €13m Lirola deal

2021-08-19T22:48:30Z

