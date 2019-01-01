youth star Brian Brobbey says he has received many offers from across Europe but has vowed to stay with the Eredivisie giants.

A prolific scorer for Ajax's Under 19s, the 17-year-old forward won the Under 17 European Championship with for the second time in a row when they beat 4-2 on Sunday.

Brobbey says most of the offers he has received have come from , but he is not ready to leave Amsterdam before breaking into the Ajax senior side.

"I have already received many offers, especially from England," he told RTL Nieuws. "People in my environment want me to stay here and develop myself, that also feels like the best option for me.

"I often hear comparisons with Romelu Lukaku, but I have nothing to do with that. I am Brian Brobbey, I do my own thing."