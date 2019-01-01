USMNT great Beasley to retire at end of 2019
Houston Dynamo fullback DaMarcus Beasley has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2019 Major League Soccer season.
Beasley, who owns 126 caps for the United States national team, decided his upcoming 37th birthday on May 24 made it a good time to call time on his long career, which has run 20 seasons.
Bayern growing confident in Sane chase
Bayern Munich are confident they will land Manchester City star Leroy Sane this summer, with the winger being allowed to leave the Premier League champions.
The Mirror report Sane is Bayern's new wing option after the club was forced to readjust their plans following primary target Callum Hudson-Odoi's Achilles injury.
Sane has two years remaining on his contract, but Pep Guardiola is willing to let him go as he targets Joao Felix this summer.
Pochettino's cousin thinks he could take Juve job
Mauricio Pochettino could be tempted to leave Tottenham to join Juventus this summer, his cousin says.
The Argentine has been named a candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the helm of the Serie A champions after the latter announced he will leave at the end of the season.
And Pochettino's cousin Daniele, who lives in Italy, says he has spoken to the 47-year-old and believes he is open to moving to Italy.
Leeds confident Biesla will remain
Leeds believe Marco Bielsa will remain with the club despite heartbreak in the promotion playoffs, according to the Times.
The club held positive talks with Bielsa, with who they hold a one-year option on but had promised to allow him to leave if he wished it.
The talks included discussion of his transfer budget, changes to the training ground and contract renewals, as Bielsa also draws interest from Roma.
PSG issue Mbappe response
Paris Saint-Germain have issued a response to Kylian Mbappe’s comments about his future by assuring he will remain with the club next season.
Mbappe raised eyebrows after accepting the awards for Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year when he told reporters he had reached a “turning point” in his career.
The 20-year-old forward claimed to want greater responsibility in the future, but admitted it could come at PSG or “elsewhere for a new project.”
Chelsea loanee wants to stay in France
Chelsea loanee Victorien Angban says he wants to stay at newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Metz on a permanent basis.
The clubs are in talks over a deal for the midfielder as Metz have a €6 million (£5.2m/$6.7m) option to buy him.
But they are eager to talk Chelsea down from that price and Angban hopes he is allowed to stay put.
Ronaldo wants Mourinho at Juventus
Portuguese star urging board to hire ex-Real Madrid boss
Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Juventus, Gazzetta dello Sport claims.
The Bianconeri are looking for a new coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri when he leaves at the end of the season.
Ronaldo worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid and they have the same agent - Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese attacker and Mendes are reportedly urging the Juve board to consider hiring Mourinho, who is eager to return to management.
Ajax teen sensation to reject offers from England
Ajax youth star Brian Brobbey says he has received many offers from across Europe but has vowed to stay with the Eredivisie giants.
A prolific scorer for Ajax's Under 19s, the 17-year-old forward won the Under 17 European Championship with Netherlands for the second time in a row when they beat Italy 4-2 on Sunday.
Brobbey says most of the offers he has received have come from England, but he is not ready to leave Amsterdam before breaking into the Ajax senior side.
"I have already received many offers, especially from England," he told RTL Nieuws. "People in my environment want me to stay here and develop myself, that also feels like the best option for me.
"I often hear comparisons with Romelu Lukaku, but I have nothing to do with that. I am Brian Brobbey, I do my own thing."
Arnautovic future still uncertain, admits West Ham vice-chairman
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says Marko Arnautovic’s future at the club remains unclear heading into the summer transfer window.
He was previously linked to Manchester United and came close to moving to China in January before committing to a new deal at West Ham.
The Austria international is tied to the club until 2023 but the Premier League side will not rule out selling him, as Brady says his future will be decided by manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Man City could swap Jesus for Rodri
Manchester City could swap Gabriel Jesus for midfielder Rodri thanks to Atletico Madrid's need for a striker, according to AS.
Antoine Griezmann's likely departure this summer creates a void for the Liga side, while Jesus' value to City, approximately €85 million (£75m/$95m), is close enough to Rodri's €70m release clause that a swap might be possible.
Jesus also has interest from Bayern Munich but City will be willing to give Atletico right of first refusal so long as they are offered the same with Rodri.
Getafe cancels purchase option for Soria
Getafe have stopped Sevilla from buying David Soria by exercising €1.5 million option to cancel his buyback clause, according to Marca.
Sevilla sporting director Monchi revealed his club had exercised Soria's repurchase option, though he conceded Getafe had the ability to cancel it.
That means the goalkeeper will remain with Getafe as the club heads to the Europa League next year, following a fifth-place finish.
Newcastle interest in Brazilian striker Moraes
Club Brugge striker Wesley Moraes has drawn the interest of Newcastle after having been scouted multiple times this season, according to the Chronicle.
The 22-year-old Brazilian scored 17 goals and added 10 assists for the Belgian club and has drawn the attention of West Ham and Lazio as well.
In addition there has been interest from Spain and Germany for Moraes as well.
Gray wants Watford to keep core together
Watford striker Andre Gray has urged the club to keep the core of the squad together as the summer transfer window is set to open.
The Hornets enjoyed a fine season after finishing 11th in the table with their highest Premier League points total.
This success will have no doubt drawn attention to their star players, with the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra being linked with moves away from Watford, something Gray is all too aware of.
France target Galtier as Deschamps replacement
France have had discussions with Lille heas coach Christophe Galtier as a potential replacement for Didier Deschamps, according to the Daily Record.
Deschamps is in the frame for the soon-to-be vacant Juventus position and has talked with the club for weeks about replacing Massimiliano Allgeri.
Galtier, the Ligue 1 coach of the year, has held discussions with the French football federation, while France are also keeping an eye on the status of Zinedine Zidane as reports of disagreement between himself and Florentino Perez surface
Brighton hire Swansea boss Porter
Brighton have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as new head coach.
The Seagulls parted ways with Chris Hughton last week after he guided them to safety in the Premier League, finishing 17th in the top-flight - two points above third-bottom Cardiff.
Potter was immediately touted as a potential replacement for Hughton, despite only taking over at Swansea last July on a three-year deal, and now has landed with the Premier League club.
Barca approach ex-Mourinho technical scout
Barcelona are interested in hiring Luis Campos in a role at the club dealing with aiding in their transfer business, according to the Daily Record.
Campos served as a technical scout under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and went on to further success at Monaco and Lille, with the latter qualifying for the Champions League.
Mourinho wanted Campos to serve as Manchester United's director of football, a position still unfilled, but despite Campos' interest, Manchester United declined to interview him.
Chelsea to offer James new deal
Chelsea are prepared to offer Reece James a new contract this summer as they face a looming transfer ban, according to the Independent.
James still has three years remaining on his contract, but is in line for first-team opportunities next season after impressing on loan with Wigan this term.
Seen as the successor to Cesar Azpilicueta, James has attracted interest from teams such as Manchester United, but Chelsea are confident he will commit to a new deal.
'Bale can make difference for Man Utd'
Gareth Bale could “make a difference” at Manchester United, believes Harry Redknapp, but a return to Tottenham for the Real Madrid forward would also be “amazing”.
The former Spurs boss told the Daily Mail: “Anybody who gets Gareth Bale is going to lift them. If it's Spurs, Man United, whoever it is, it would be an amazing signing for them.”
Greenwood won't get Man Utd offer
Manchester United will not be offering a contract to Mason Greenwood until he turns 18, according to The Sun.
The Red Devils have had their fingers burned by supposedly promising talents such as Federico Macheda and Adnan Januzaj in the past and will hold off putting terms to a 17-year-old striker as a result.
West Ham want Caballero
West Ham are weighing up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to the Evening Standard.
The Argentine currently fills back-up duties at Stamford Bridge, but could cross London this summer to take on a similar role with the Hammers.
Llorente to leave Tottenham
Fernando Llorente is to leave Tottenham after the club missed the deadline for triggering a contract extension, reports the Daily Mail.
Spurs have opted against taking up a 12-month option, meaning that the Spanish striker is now set to drop into the free agent pool.
Kroos on Mbappe & Pogba rumours
Toni Kroos has welcomed Real Madrid’s links to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, but is eager to point out that he does not make transfer calls.
He has said of links to Mbappe: “I cannot buy him. I have a good contract but it's a question for the club!”
Barcelona are pursuing Griezmann
Barcelona have made contact with Atletico Madrid to discuss a possible deal for Antoine Griezmann, manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed.
The Blaugrana boss has said: "It is true we have already made contacts."
Clarke takes Scotland coaching job
✅ SFWA Manager of the Year 2018-19
✅ SFWA Manager of the Year 2017-18
Your new Scotland National Team Head Coach is...#NothingMattersMore pic.twitter.com/M8VSTpjLhd
Leeds to hold Bielsa talks
Leeds are planning to hold future talks with Marcelo Bielsa amid links to Serie A side Roma, claims the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The mercurial Argentine coach missed out on promotion to the Premier League during his debut campaign in England, but the Whites are hoping to see him stay out.
Mbappe is too big for PSG
Kylian Mbappe has sensationally threatened to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer - and that is understandable given the amateurish running of the club this season,
Here, Goal takes a look at why the World Cup winner may be destined for Real Madrid.
Giroud lands another year at Chelsea
Striker agrees to Stamford Bridge stay
Chelsea have activated a clause in Olivier Giroud's contract to extend his deal for an extra year and keep him with the club for next season, Goal understands.
The World Cup-winning striker had been heavily linked with a return to his native France this summer.
Liverpool join hunt for Fraser
Reds to battle Man Utd & Arsenal for star
Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the hunt for Bournemouth forward Ryan Fraser, claims The Sun.
The Scotland international, who is approaching the final year of his contract, registered 14 assists in the Premier League during 2018-19 to attract mounting interest from afar.
Inter interested in Boateng
Inter have expressed an interest in taking Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich, claims Bild.
The World Cup-winning defender could be among those moved out by the Bundesliga champions this summer as they seek to freshen up an ageing squad.
Man Utd still want Mata to sign a renewal
Manchester United are still hoping Juan Mata will sign a new contract at Old Trafford, with his existing deal set to expire in June - according to ESPN.
The Red Devils have tabled a fresh offer for the Spaniard but there is also interest from Spain, Italy and a number of English rivals.
Mata contributed three goals and two assists in 22 Premier League matches for United this season.
Rojo airs transfer ambition amid Man Utd exit talk
Marcos Rojo has admitted that a second spell with Estudiantes is part of his future plan, with the Manchester United defender currently being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
The La Plata native is a product of the academy system at his hometown club.
Rojo has gone on to represent Sporting and United, with the last five seasons seeing him turn out in English football.
Barcelona lose hope in battle to sign De Ligt
Camp Nou may not be the Dutchman's next destination
Barcelona have fallen behind Paris Saint Germain and Juventus in the race to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to ESPN.
The Spanish champions have not been able to agree on a deal for the 19-year-old, which has opened the door for rival interest.
De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola is demanding a huge salary for his client and Barca are in danger of being priced out of the running after months of negotiations.
Kante tops PSG's summer wishlist
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is a primary transfer target for Paris Saint Germain this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Ligue 1 champions want the 28-year-old to help the team conquer the Champions League, but the Blues may be reluctant to sell with Eden Hazard also nearing the exit door.
Kante has racked up over 50 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season.
Gayle won't join West Brom on permanent deal
Dwight Gayle will not be staying at West Brom permanently after technical director, Luke Dowling, confirmed the club are not in a financial position to keep the striker at the Hawthorns.
The 28-year-old has been at West Brom on loan this season from Newcastle United, helping the Baggies secure fourth in the Championship and a spot in the play-offs.
The loan move has proved successful, with Gayle scoring 24 goals in all competitions, as well as assisting eight after forming a dangerous strike partnership with Jay Rodriguez.
West Ham eyeing Chelsea's Caballero
Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham, according to the Evening Standard.
The Hammers are in the market for a back-up shot-stopper, with Adrian set to leave the club this summer.
Cabellero will become a free agent next month and could compete with Lukasz Fabianski for a number one spot at West Ham if he is not offered a new deal at Chelsea.
Bayern step up Sane chase
German giants want Man City winger
Bayern Munich are ready to step up their interest in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, claims Kicker.
The Germany international has slipped out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and may be offered the chance to head home this summer.
Sanchez looking to force Man Utd exit
Alexis Sanchez is ready to cut short his summer break and look to force through a move away from Manchester United, reports The Sun.
The Chilean forward has endured a torrid time at Old Trafford and hopes proving his fitness will help to land him a switch elsewhere.
Spurs plot Allegri-Pochettino swap with Juve
Tottenham want to bring in Massimiliano Allegri as their new boss if Mauricio Pochettino heads in the opposite direction to Turin, claims Express Sport.
The man currently in charge of Spurs is among those being linked with a Serie A post that is about to become vacant.
'Mourinho has offer from Celtic'
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has received an offer to return to management at Celtic, according to Chris Sutton.
The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving a role at Old Trafford in December 2018.
Carrasco opens Arsenal door
Yannick Carrasco has left the door open for Arsenal to rekindle their interest in his services this summer, with the Belgium international admitting to being intrigued by a Premier League challenge.
He has told The Sun: "England would be a good competition for me. I think I would be OK. If I have the opportunity to go to England, why not?"
Guardiola to get £100m Man City deal
Manchester City are to reward Pep Guardiola with a new £100 million, five-year contract, claims The Sun.
The Catalan coach guided the Blues to an historic domestic treble in 2018-19 and is set to see those achievements earn him a lucrative extension at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool talking with De Ligt
Liverpool are the latest side to show an interest in Ajax defender Mattijs de Ligt, according to BBC Radio 5 Live.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed that talks have been held with the Netherlands international by the Reds, with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus also keen.
Kroos pens Real Madrid contract extension
Blancos star pens new deal
Toni Kroos has committed his future to Real Madrid by agreeing a contract extension through to 2023.
The World Cup-winning midfielder has seen another 12 months added to his terms at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Allegri's Juve successor not yet decided - Nedved
Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved said the Italian champions have not decided who will replace outgoing head coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Allegri will leave Juve after Sunday's Serie A finale against Sampdoria and the likes of Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri and Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi have been linked.
Former coach Antonio Conte, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and France boss Didier Deschamps have also emerged as potential replacements.
Isco's proposed move to Juve breaking down
Real Madrid midfielder Isco looks set to reject advances from Juventus and remain at Santiago Bernabeu, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Spaniard has been mooted as a primary transfer target for the Bianconeri for months, but Zinedine Zidane has no plans to sanction his departure.
Isco has been a regular in Madrid's line-up since the Frenchman's return as manager, after a disappointing spell under Santiago Solari.
Bakayoko set for Chelsea return
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer, with AC Milan unwilling to pay his £35m ($45m) transfer clause.
According to Calcio Mercato, the Rossoneri have the first option on the 24-year-old but do not wish to make his loan move permanent.
Bakayoko secured a one-year loan switch to San Siro last summer and earned 30 Serie A appearances in total this season.
Man Utd’s Ndombele move depends on Pogba
French duo have both been touted for summer exits
Manchester United will only submit a formal bid for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele once Paul Pogba's future is cleared up, according to Metro Sport.
The Red Devils are keen on signing the Frenchman if Pogba decides to leave the club, amid ongoing links with Real Madrid.
Lyon are reportedly demanding an £88m ($112m) fee for Ndombele, who has enjoyed a stellar season in Ligue 1.
Man United weighing up swoop for Collins
Stoke City defender Nathan Collins has emerged on Manchester United's transfer radar, according to the Daily Mail.
Ex-United midfielder Darren Fletcher recommended the 18-year-old to his old club, who has earned three Championship appearances this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to recruit younger, homegrown talent this summer and Collins is now among those being considered for a transfer.
Bournemouth target Phillips
Bournemouth are ready to make a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Football Insider.
The Cherries have already made their first summer signing, splashing out £13million ($16.5m) on Bristol City defender Lloyd Kelly.
Now they have turned their attention to Phillips as they continue their policy of targeting young English talent.
Sissoko drops future hint
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has insisted he is happy at the North London club after playing a pivotal role this season, but admits “anything can happen in football very quickly”.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with a move away from the club and Sissoko has hinted that his manager's future may dictate his own.
Pep eyes Champions League
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already turned his attention to winning the Champions League just days after securing the English domestic treble.
City became the first English side to win all three major domestic trophies, adding the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup and the Premier League title – but Guardiola acknowledges that, ultimately, his time at the Etihad Stadium will be defined by whether or not they land Europe’s biggest prize.
Baggies won't pursue Gayle deal
West Brom won't try to make Dwight Gayle's loan from Newcastle permanent this summer, report the Express and Star.
Gayle scored 24 goals this season to help the Baggies reach the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten on penalties by Aston Villa.
However the Black Country side will not pursue a permanent deal for Gayle, with techincal director Luke Dowling conceding the striker's wages are too high.
Brighton close in on Potter
Brighton are edging closer to appointing Graham Potter as their new manager, report The Argus.
The Seagulls have made Swansea boss Potter their number one target to replace Chris Hughton.
No announcement is expected on Monday but the Premier League side are happy with how things are progressing.
City to offer Pep a bumper new deal
Manchester City are ready to offer Pep Guardiola a new contract to keep him at the club for the next five years, according to The Sun.
Guardiola has two years left on his current deal but City bosses are keen to reward him after guiding the club to the domestic treble.
The new contract would include a significant pay rise, earning Guardiola around £20million ($25.4m) a year.
Wolves open Rondon talks
Wolves have moved ahead of Everton and Newcastle in the race to sign Salomon Rondon from West Brom, according to the Daily Star.
Rondon was named Newcastle player of the year after scoring 11 Premier League goals while on loan at the club last season and the Magpies are keen to try and make the deal permanent.
Everton are also believed to be keen but Wolves have jumped the queue by making contact with the Venezuela international, who has a £16.5million ($21m) release clause in his contract.
Duo keen on Manolas move
Arsenal and Juventus are ready to go head-to-head in a battle to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas, report Il Messaggero via Calciomercato.
The Greek defender is believed to have a release clause in his contract that both sides are willing to meet, leaving Roma powerless to prevent him from leaving.
It will then be down to the player to decide whether he wants to remain in Italy with Juve or move to the Premier League with the Gunners.
City make Maguire number one target
Guardiola sees England defender as ideal Kompany replacement
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to pay a world-record fee for a defender in order to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester, according to the Daily Mail.
Guardiola sees the England international as the ideal replacement for Vincent Kompany, who has left City to become player/manager at Anderlecht.
However, Leicester don't want to sell Maguire, who has five years left on his contract, meaning City may have to pay in excess of the record £75million ($95.4m) Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018 in order to get their man.
Rami rubbishes talk of MLS move
Marseille defender Adil Rami rubbished rumours that he could be on his way to the United States and underlined his commitment to the club.
A disappointing campaign for the 33-year-old, during which he made just 18 appearances, had sparked rumours of a move to LA Galaxy.
Mbappe comments cast doubt on PSG future
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has thrown his future at the club into doubt by claiming he has reached what he sees as a “turning point” in his career.
The 20-year-old French international suggested he would like a bigger role going forward, either at PSG or “maybe somewhere else”.