Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins

Lewandowski changes tune on Bayern future
Robert Lewandowski is set to renew his current contract at Bayern Munich, marking a turnaround from the Poland international over his future at the club, per Fichajes.
The striker had been linked with an exit this summer from Allianz Arena, having won every major domestic honour - plus the Champions League - during his time with the Bundesliga giants.
But having failed to move on this summer, he appears to have had a change of heart and will now pen fresh terms at the club.
Mbapppe 'would have only left' for Madrid
Kylian Mbappé to L’Équipe: “I am attached to PSG. If I had left this summer, it would have ONLY been for Real Madrid”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2021
“My ambition was clear this summer”. #RealMadrid #PSG pic.twitter.com/Kc0V9q5cF7
Pique in bind at Barcelona
Gerard Pique's position in the Barcelona dressing room is under threat, with the player's close relationship with president Joan Laporta straining his place among the rest of the squad, says Sport.
The stalwart, now the most senior Blaugrana face following Lionel Messi's exit, reportedly is isolated compared to the rest of Ronald Koeman's squad.
The former Manchester United man, a Camp Nou legend, could face being frozen out and forced to look elsewhere, unless he chooses to hang up his boots.
Zidane heads PSG shortlist
Zinedine Zidane reportedly is the headline pick on a three-man shortlist for Paris Saint-Germain as they eye a potential successor to Mauricio Pochettino, per Fichajes.
The Argentine has lost only one game in Ligue 1 this season, but his side have looked far from the all-conquering best hoped for by many given the talent at their disposal.
Now, they have a clutch of candidates, with ex-Real Madrid boss Zidane leading further options including Antonio Conte and Joachim Low in consideration.
Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins (The Sun)
Three Lions pair eyed as Lacazette replacements
Arsenal are preparing to mount moves for England duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins as Mikel Arteta looks to bid farewell to Alexandre Lacazette, per The Sun.
The Gunners are looking to replace the misfiring French international with a spot of domestic talent, and have eyed up the Three Lions pair as potential successors to him.
Everton star Calvert-Lewin is widely seen as the successor to Harry Kane as number nine for his country, while Watkins earned a surprise recall this month after being looked over for Euro 2020.