Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham want Man Utd target Dembele

Madrid frustrated over Reinier loan
Real Madrid are growing increasingly concerned over the status of loanee Reinier, reports AS.
The Brazilian, on loan at Borussia Dortmund, was once more left out for Saturday's defeat to Bayern Munich and has played barely 100 minutes since moving to the Bundesliga club.
Arsenal have no regrets over selling Martinez, says Arteta
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal allowed Emiliano Martinez to leave for Aston Villa because it was the right thing to do for a goalkeeper who had spent more than a decade in north London.
Martinez made the switch to the Midlands in the summer after failing to be given assurances by Arteta that he would be number one this season.
The Argentine keeper had stepped in for the injured Bernd Leno during the final months of the 2019-20 campaign and played a key role in Arsenal’s FA Cup success.
Gerrard gives Davis contract update
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will discuss a new deal for Steven Davis "when the time is right".
"He is a top professional, fantastic to work with and we need to try and keep Steven in this place between now and the end of the season because, if we do, I am sure he will contribute to the team very well," he said of the in-form star, as reported by the Herald.
"It is too early to discuss contracts at the moment, we need to keep focusing on the football and that is something that myself and Ross will discuss privately with certain players, agents and representation at the right time."
Foden set to treble Man City wages
Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is in line for a lucrative new contract at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Mirror.
The 20-year-old's latest extension would push his weekly wage up to £75,000 - three times his current salary.
West Ham want Man Utd target Dembele
Lyon striker is now available for transfer
West Ham are ready to make a move for Manchester United-linked Moussa Dembele, claims the Sun.
The Lyon forward could be available for a fee of roughly £30 million ($39m) plus bonuses after struggling to reproduce his best form so far in the 2020-21 season.