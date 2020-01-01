Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil wanted in MLS with Arsenal exit looming

manager Frank Lampard is delighted to have been able to add Petr Cech to his squad but isn't expecting the veteran shot-stopper to play.

“It is definitely not done for the romance. Pete certainly enjoys the training because that is how he is," Lampard said on Thursday.

"With Pete I wouldn’t expect [him to play] this year. But I do know with the way he is and how fit he is that if we are in crisis times then you couldn’t ask for much better than having Petr Cech around."