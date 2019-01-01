Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real consider €150m Salah bid

Real and Atletico eye Brandt move
The winger has caught the attention of a number of top clubs
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen forward Julian Brandt, according to Bild.
Brandt has scored four goals and notched 10 assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, having beaten Manchester City's Leroy Sane to a place in the Germany World Cup squad last summer.
Real consider €150m Salah bid
The La Liga side are considering their options
Real Madrid are considering a move for Mohamed Salah if they fail in their attempts to sign Eden Hazard, according to Don Balon.
Los Blancos are looking for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese departed for Juventus last summer, and Hazard is said to be their first-choice target.
However, Florentino Perez is reportedly prepared to spend €150 million (£128m/$170m) on Salah if the La Liga giants fail to snare the Chelsea winger.
Barbet confirms Brentford contract talks
Yoann Barbet is in talks with Brentford over a new deal, report football.london.
The defender's current deal is up at the end of the season and no agreement has yet been reached with the Championship club.
Barbet was linked with a move to Aston Villa before the January transfer window, although he has enjoyed more regular game time since then due to the departure of Chris Mepham to Bournemouth.
Nacho could leave Real
Nacho could be forced out of Real Madrid this summer, claim Don Balon.
The Spanish giants are considering bringing in aditional cover for their first-choice centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, and there is a suggestion Nacho could make way for the new arrival.
Nacho is used as a versatile option across the back four by Real and has been regularly recognised by the Spanish national team for his performances at Santiago Bernabeu.
Sarri has Higuain concerns
The Argentine has struggled since his January arrival
Maurizio Sarri wants Gonzalo Higuain to give Chelsea more after he fired another blank Everton.
The Argentine has only netted once since he scored twice against Huddersfield.
There remains uncertainty over whether Higuain can remain at Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign due to their upcoming transfer ban.
