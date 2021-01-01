Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Lukaku as Haaland alternative

Newcastle are ready to make an £8 million ($11m) bid for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Norway international is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract with the Glasgow giants, meaning they may be forced to cash in on the 22-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.

Newcastle have been long-term admirers of Ajer, but concede that any move is dependent on the club avoiding relegation from the Premier League.