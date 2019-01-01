Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reject Real Madrid offer to swap Pogba for James

£20m price tag could be an issue

are interested in signing 's Ryan Sessegnon and could beat to his signature, claim La Provence.

The French side are concerned about the £20 million ($24.3m) price tag on the 19-year-old but, with Fulham back in the Championship, Sessegnon is likely to be seeking an exit.

He is a target for Spurs, but Mauricio Pochettino could be hampered by the August 8 deadline. In , the window is open until September 2.