Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba

, Newcastle and are chasing the signature of Vitoria Guimares centre-back Jorge Fernandes - according to The Daily Mail.

All three Premier League clubs are weighing up January bids for the 23-year-old, who is currently valued at around £16 million ($21m).

Guimares have only shipped two goals in the nine matches Fernandes has featured in this season, with the 23-year-old contracted to remain on their books until 2025.