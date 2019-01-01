Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane planning one more summer signing for Real Madrid

Ceballos wants Real return if moved on by Zidane
Dani Ceballos only wants to leave Real Madrid in the short-term as he comes to terms with being unwanted by coach Zinedine Zidane.
Marca says the 22-year-old midfielder understands he has to depart the Bernabeu but he would prefer it to be on loan or a move with a buy-back clause inserted.
Inter, AC Milan, Napoli, Arsenal and Sevilla are all interested in the Spain international, with Madrid believed to have slapped a €50 million price tag on his head.
Leeds-target Luongo has 'opportunity to push on', says QPR
Australian international Massimo Luongo will be allowed to leave Queens Park Rangers amid interest from Championship clubs Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, according to The World Game.
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand admitted the 26-year-old midfielder could advance his career elsewhere after spending the last four seasons at Loftus Road.
"He’s relatively young and has the opportunity to push on," Ferdinand said..
"He has a year left with us but if he does go this (northern) summer he might be able to kick on a little bit more (elsewhere)."
Luongo, who won the 2015 Asian Cup MVP, has 43 caps for the Socceroos, scoring six goals.
Wesley to Villa deal is ‘settled’
Aston Villa’s record-breaking signing of Wesley Moraes will be completed on July 1, according to Birmingham Live.
The outlet claims the deal is ‘settled and signed’ and will be officially confirmed next week.
It was announced earlier this month that Villa had agreed a fee for Moraes, but in the intervening two weeks there has been no announcement from the club, with Birmingham Live putting this down to visa issues.
Tottenham to announce Clarke next week
Football Insider claims Tottenham will announce the signing of Leeds United midfielder Jack Clarke next Monday.
The deal is being held up due to paperwork, but an £18 million ($23m) transfer is expected to be completed at the beginning of next week.
Inter chasing Dzeko and Lukaku
Former Inter defender Marco Materazzi has claimed Antonio Conte wants to bring Roma’s Eden Dzeko and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku to San Siro this summer.
“The club is ambitious and want to sign three-four important players,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Conte demands Dzeko and Lukaku and he is right because he is also very ambitious and he knows how to do his job.
"For sure he wants to beat Juventus. [Mauro] Icardi? I don't know what happened so it's better if I remain silent,” he added.
Fernandes will be difficult to keep, admits Sporting head coach
Sporting Lisbon head coach Marcel Keizer has admitted it will ‘difficult to keep’ star man Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly a target for Manchester United and Liverpool this summer after an exception season for Sporting in 2018/19.
Speaking to Record, Marcel Keizer admitted: “It’s going to be difficult to keep him. He's on vacation, we'll see what happens.”
Zidane planning one more summer signing
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is planning to add just one more summer signing after a busy summer of incomings at the Bernabeu.
Mundo Deportivo report that Los Blancos are targeting a centre-midfielder and have outlined Paul Pogba as their number one target.
Should Real fail in their pursuit of of the Manchester United man, they plan to make a move for Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek or Tanguy Ndombele.