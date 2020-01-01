Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to give up on Sancho

Atalanta target €25m Harit
Fiorentina enter Balde talks
Atalanta sign €9m Lammers from PSV
Johnson wants Rangers move
Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson has informed the club he wants to leave amid interest from Rangers, Football Insider reports.
The 27-year-old has spent the last five years with Preston but has received a lucrative offer from the Glasgow side and is eager to make the move.
Milik wants Napoli stay
Arkadiusz Milik has informed Napoli he wants to stay for another season.
The Polish striker has been heavily linked with a move to Roma, but the Stadio San Paolo outfit are demanding €35 million (£32m/$41m) for him.
But Gianluca Di Marzio reports he is not interested in joining any of his current suitors and has opted to spend another season at Napoli.
Inter make Chelsea's Alonso top priority
Inter coach Antonio Conte is determined to reunite with his former Chelsea charge Marcos Alonso, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
The pair spent two years together at Stamford Bridge and the Italian coach believes Alonso would help strengthen his side, though they will have to offload a player to make room for him.
Boateng set for Las Palmas return?
Kevin-Prince Boateng has been offered a three-year contract by his former side Las Palmas, Marca says.
The Ghana international spent a year at the Gran Canaria side before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, then Sassuolo and Fiorentina.
But the Viola are open to letting him leave, though he will have to take a pay cut to join Las Palmas.
Freiburg make €8m Krunic bid
AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic could be on his way to Germany after Freiburg made an €8 million (£7m/$9m) offer, according to Calciomercato.
The 26-year-old joined from Empoli last season but the Rossoneri are considering letting him leave to join the Bundesliga side.
Barca target Sevilla defender Kounde
Barcelona have turned their attention Jules Kounde as they look to strengthen at the back, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The 21-year-old Sevilla defender is also being watched by Real Madrid, but the Camp Nou side could make a move for him as he fits the profile they are looking for.
Man City target Koulibaly will stay at Napoli if asking price is not met - Gattuso
Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso said Kalidou Koulibaly will stay if the Serie A club's asking price is not met as Manchester City reportedly eye the star defender.
AC Milan defender Kjaer heading back to France?
Rennes are ready to launch a bid for AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer, according to Foot Mercato.
They are eager to add European experience to their ranks and are still holding out hope that Diego Godin might sign.
Rennes eyeing Mendy replacement
With goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set to leave for Chelsea, Rennes are looking at replacements.
L'Equipe believes that Granada shot-stopper Rui Silva could be the man to step up, but they face competition from Real Betis and Villarreal.
Real Madrid lining up Mbappe for 2021
Los Blancos targeting PSG star
Real Madrid remain hopeful of securing Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the summer of 2021, AS reports.
Mbappe's deal is up in 2022, which could make him available in 12 months, and while his club are eager to tie him down in the long term, Madrid are ready to pounce on any weakness.
They believe Mbappe will help their side both in terms of performance on the pitch and image off it.
Chelsea consider Hudson-Odoi loan
Tottenham have €50m Belotti bid rebuffed
Rodgers: Leicester need to improve depth
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told his board that they will need to spend if they are to improve on last season's fifth-placed finish.
"The players showed huge potential and those players will hopefully go on to improve again this year. But also it is about quality and we need to improve the quality and depth of our squad," he said, the Daily Mail reports.
"It was probably in that last period we lost some of our players of quality then in order to rotate we didn't have that necessary depth. It is an area we want to improve."
Arsenal bid for Lacazette replacement rejected
Arsenal have had a £15 million bid knocked back for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to The Express.
The Gunners will seek to offload Lacazette this summer in order to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid and must sign a cheaper replacement.
They believe that the France Under-21 man fits the bill but face a struggle with the Hoops to agree a fee.
‘We need him’ – Lacazette urges Arsenal to seal Aubameyang contract extension
Alexandre Lacazette has told Arsenal that they must ensure that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs a new deal with the club.
Man Utd ready to pull plug on Sancho
Red Devils to give up on Bundesliga ace
Manchester United are ready to give up on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, The Star reports.
The Red Devils are unwilling to meet Dortmund's valuation of the player, with the German side holding out for £108 million ($138m), while United want to pay £80m.