Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus give up on Pogba pursuit

Napoli turn to Sassuolo's Boga
Napoli are lining up an approach for Jeremie Boga, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Sassuolo winger is seen as the natural heir to Jose Callejon, who will leave the Italians at the end of his contract on June 30.
Juventus give up on Pogba pursuit
Man Utd midfielder no longer seen as a realistic transfer target
Juventus have admitted defeat in their efforts to re-sign Paul Pogba, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The midfielder has long been linked to a move back to Turin from Manchester United, but the financial effects of coronavirus mean that the Old Lady no longer see a deal as feasible.
James pushes for Atletico switch
James Rodriguez is ready to ignore the advances of Newcastle in favour of a move to Real Madrid's city rivals Atletico, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Colombian would prefer to stay in the capital, although it is uncertain whether the Colchoneros can meet Madrid's transfer valuation.
Shenhua refuse to consider Ighalo loan extension
Striker will have to return to China for delayed start of season
Shanghai Shenhua are not interested in extending Odion Ighalo's Manchester United loan until the end of the season, reports the Mirror.
The striker will therefore have to report back to China for the start of the much-delayed Super League campaign, despite United's interest in prolonging his stay.
'Arsenal would've won the Premier League if we kept team together'
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has lamented the star departures at the Emirates in the early 2010s, saying the Gunners would have won the Premier League had the team not been broken up.
Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2003-04 and the team put together a streak of 10 seasons finishing either third or fourth between 2005 and 2015.
Wilshere believes a number of departures undermined his team's chase for Premier League glory, specifically citing the loss of Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas.