Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wan-Bissaka tops Solskjaer's wishlist

Spurs set their price for Eriksen
Tottenham have put a £130 million (€150m) price tag on Christian Eriksen, according to The Mirror.
Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing the Denmark international this summer, but they will have to stump up serious cash if they are to sign him from Spurs.
The 27-year-old originally joined the north London club from Ajax back in 2013, but he could be set to depart this summer if Real can come up with the money.
Chelsea unsure on permanent Higuain signing
Gonzalo Higuain joining Chelsea at the end of the season is not a certainty, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.
The striker has struggled for form since joining from Juventus, scoring just three goals since his arrival.
"I would like to see him at the top in the last two months," Sarri told reporters. "At the moment, only this is really important."
Welbeck may be offered new Arsenal deal
The Gunners are looking into offering Danny Welbeck a new deal at the club, with his existing contract set to expire this summer.
The 28-year-old broke his ankle in November and while he is unlikely to return this season, he may be offered another chance at the Emirates.
"It's difficult for him to play matches this season but he is progressing very well and maybe the doctor will tell us he can come train with us in the last weeks of this season," Unai Emery said.
"After, his individual thing is to speak with the club (about his future)."
Frankfurt reveal no offers for Jovic
Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director Fredi Bobic insists the Bundesliga club have had no offers for star striker Luka Jovic.
The 21-year-old has attracted attention from the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich over recent weeks.
Wan-Bissaka tops Man United's wishlist
Solskjaer wants to strengthen at right-back
Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer wishlist for Manchester United this summer.
That's according to the Daily Mail, who report it will take a fee of £40 million ($51m) to prize the 21-year-old away from Selhurst Park.
Callum Hudson-Odoi is also on the list, but complications exist regarding Chelsea's transfer ban meaning any potential deal may have to wait.
Woodgate to head back to Boro as manager
Middlesbrough will hire Jonathan Woodgate as their new manager if Tony Pulis quits.
That's according to The Sun, who are reporting Boro are willing to bring the club legend back to manage the side.
Woodgate played for the side between 2006-2008 and 2012-2016.
Wamangituka on Liverpool's radar
Liverpool are looking into the possibility of signing Silas Wamangituka from Ligue 2 side Paris FC.
That's according to French newspaper Le Parisian who also claim Barcelona are tracking the 19-year-old's progress.
He's bagged seven goals in 23 league appearances for the club this season.