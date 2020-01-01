Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make contact with Mahrez

boss Chris Wilder feels that his club are having the best transfer window to date under his watch.

The Blades gaffer spoke on Thursday and detailed that he has his eyes on one more signing before the window shuts but that he is over the moon with the business that has been conducted thus far.

“I'm delighted,” Wilder told a press conference. “Pound for pound when the window shuts and we get the players in place I would be delighted.

“Another one to complete the set sooner rather than later, but if we have to wait, the wait will be worth it. It will most probably be in the loan market – the one that we're speaking to at the moment.

“That will add us up to 25 players and I would regard that as the best window that I have had at this club.”