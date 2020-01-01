Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make contact with Mahrez

Lopes leaves Hull for Brugge
Cercle Brugge have signed 21-year-old midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes on a four-year contract from Championship side Hull.
🤝 Cercle Brugge en het Engelse @HullCity zijn tot een akkoord gekomen over de definitieve overgang van centrale middenvelder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes. De 21-jarige Portugees (1,68m) ondertekende een contract voor vier seizoenen.— Cercle Brugge (@cercleofficial) September 10, 2020
ℹ️ https://t.co/M7F0LQHzVx pic.twitter.com/8ZgIcPOToK
Arteta named Arsenal manager
Arsenal have explained a subtle change to Mikel Arteta's role at the club, with the Spaniard now named as first-team manager.
Cagliari loan Sottil
Cagliari have signed 21-year-old winger Riccardo Sottil from Fiorentina on a loan deal with an option to buy.
#Sottil è rossoblù 🔴🔵— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) September 10, 2020
Benvenuto in Sardegna, Riccardo 🔥
➡️ https://t.co/Op6ncGQuuj#benvenutoSottil #forzaCasteddu pic.twitter.com/sEkNQs3Uu2
Real Madrid & PSG ready to battle for Camavinga
Real Madrid and PSG are ready to go head-to-head to sign Eduardo Camavinga in 2021, according to Marca.
The Rennes starlet has already said he won't be moving this summer, with neither side likely to test his resolve.
However, the 17-year-old could be a key target for both clubs next year.
Juventus terminate Higuain contract
Striker expected to join Inter Miami
Juventus have terminated Gonzalo Higuain's contract, with the former Argentina forward expected to complete a move to MLS newcomers Inter Miami.
Barca B defender Chumi completes Almeria move
Almeria have signed 21-year-old defender Chumi from Barcelona B on a two-year deal.
¡Chumi se convierte en nuevo jugador de la UD Almería! 🔴⚪— UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) September 10, 2020
El defensa llega libre desde el FC Barcelona B y firma por dos temporadas. pic.twitter.com/OdLbU56B2j
Arsenal ready to sell £15m Martinez to Aston Villa
Arsenal are ready to sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa, according to the Independent, with Aston Villa reported to have made an offer of £15 million ($19m).
Martinez impressed for the Gunners at the end of last season but Bernd Leno is set to reclaim his first-team place as he returns from injury.
Silva leaves Milan for Frankfurt
Andre Silva has left AC Milan permanently, returning to previous loan club Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal.
New chapter, the same ambitions! 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/tfmrBT69AM— André Silva (@andrevsilva19) September 10, 2020
Morsy poised for Boro move
Sam Morsy looks set to swap Wigan for Middlesbrough, reports Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old joined the Latics in 2016 from Chesterfield.
The Egypt international won promotion with both sides as well as Port Vale.
Sporting pair extend stay
#MadeInSporting Talents ✨🦁— Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) September 10, 2020
Daniel Bragança and Joelson Fernandes extended their contracts with #SportingCP ✍️ pic.twitter.com/CRuoCkYRMj
Kansas City man Busio attracting interest
Kansas City youngster Gianluca Busio is attracting interest from several unnamed clubs, per The Kansas City Star.
However, the teenager is not expected to depart the club anytime soon.
Busio's current deal runs through until 2022.
Brighton bag Van Hecke
✍️ Albion are pleased to confirm the signing of Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke from @NACnl on a three-year contract. 👊#BHAFC 🔵⚪️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 10, 2020
Boro get Bettinelli on loan
Fulham have loaned out goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to Middlesbrough for the season, the latter have confirmed.
The 28-year-old, who was called up to the England squad two years ago this month, will play in the Championship this term under Neil Warnock.
He becomes Boro's second arrival of the season after Grant Hall.
Celta loan Cunha from Braga
CELTA B | Lucas Cunha reforza a defensa do #CeltaB. O central brasileiro chega do @SCBragaOficial cedido con opción de compra. Benvido! https://t.co/tGBOTIXszR— RC Celta | #NovaPartida2021 (@RCCelta) September 10, 2020
Man City want Anderlecht youngster Doku
Manchester City are interested in signing Anderlecht youngster Jeremy Doku, reports the Telegraph.
It is suggested the club could use their links with Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany to help land the 18-year-old forward.
Wolves linked with Ghoulam swoop
Wolves are in negotiations for Napoli wing-back Faouzi Ghoulam, journalist Ciro Venerato has told Area Napoli.
“There is a negotiation with Wolverhampton, his manager is working on it," he said.
“Having said that, it does not appear to me that he can now free himself from the contract that binds him to Napoli. For the Algerian, in short, they flatly deny to me the hypothesis of a termination.”
Liverpool youngster Woodburn set for loan exit
Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is set to join Sparta Rotterdam on a season-long loan deal.
Godin set for Inter exit
Diego Godin is heading for the exit door at Inter, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Cagliari are said to be in advanced talks for the experienced Uruguay defender, with Rennes also said to have made an offer.
Batshuayi returns to Palace
Michy Batshuayi has returned to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.
🦇 He's baaaaack.#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 10, 2020
Fulham snap up Tete
Fulham have signed Dutch right-back Kenny Tete for an undisclosed fee from Lyon, with the 24-year-old signing a four-year contract.
Have another! 🇳🇱— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 10, 2020
Kenny Tete: done!#TETERRIFIC
Bayern starlet Batista Meier heads out on loan
Bayern Munich have sent 19-year-old winger Oliver Batista Meier on loan to Eredivisie side Heerenveen.
🆕 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗠𝗲𝗶𝗲𝗿— sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) September 10, 2020
🇩🇪 @FCBayern ⇒ 🔵⚪♥#WolkomOliver #EenmetHeerenveenhttps://t.co/rOPyxTp9t9
Bonaventura completes Fiorentina switch
Fiorentina have signed Giacomo Bonaventura on a free transfer following his release from AC Milan.
B O N A V E N T U R A 💜— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) September 10, 2020
Jack Bonaventura è un nuovo giocatore della Fiorentina 🤩#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina#ViolaArt by @PainterBeard 🖌 pic.twitter.com/T9cfxK1Bma
Newcastle make €35m Soumare bid
Newcastle have made an offer of €35 million (£32m/$42m) for Lille midfielder Boubacary Soumare, according to Fabrizio Romano.
However, the Ligue 1 side are said to have rejected the Magpies' bid.
Napoli & Rennes battle for €40m Boga
Sassuolo are holding out for €40 million (£36m/$47m) for Jeremie Boga, with Napoli having come closest to meeting their demands while Rennes have also made a formal approach for the former Chelsea winger.
Goal has learned that Napoli have made an offer of €30m (£27m/$35m) already with further add-ons being put forward, while Rennes have only been able to put an €20m (£18m/$23m) offer in.
Read the full article right here on Goal
Burnley reject £30m Tarkowski bid
West Ham have had a £30 million bid for James Tarkowski turned down by Burnley, Sky Sports reports.
The Irons originally lodged an offer of £20m plus £10m in add-ons or £23m up front, making their £30m bid the second to be rejected.
It is claimed that Burnley value the defender closer to £50m.
Wilder eyeing one more loan signing
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder feels that his club are having the best transfer window to date under his watch.
The Blades gaffer spoke on Thursday and detailed that he has his eyes on one more signing before the window shuts but that he is over the moon with the business that has been conducted thus far.
“I'm delighted,” Wilder told a press conference. “Pound for pound when the window shuts and we get the players in place I would be delighted.
“Another one to complete the set sooner rather than later, but if we have to wait, the wait will be worth it. It will most probably be in the loan market – the one that we're speaking to at the moment.
“That will add us up to 25 players and I would regard that as the best window that I have had at this club.”
Real Madrid make contact with Mahrez
Bale out, Mahrez in?
Real Madrid have made contact with Riyad Mahrez's entourage, Footmercato claims, with the Manchester City winger being eyed as a replacement for Gareth Bale if the Blancos are able to get rid of the Welshman in the summer transfer window.
The report states states that little is known as to whether City would be open to parting with a player who is contracted with the club until 2023.
For Madrid's part, however, Florentino Perez's outfit will not advance their interest past initial discussions unless they are able to shift Bale's considerable salary off of their books.
O'Sullivan joins Brighton on loan
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 🚨— Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) September 10, 2020
✍️ @OSullivanDenise has joined the club on loan until the end of 2020.
👋 Welcome to Albion, Denise!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ | #FAWSL
West Brom in advanced negotiations to sign Ivanovic
West Brom are in advanced negotiations to sign ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic - according to The Telegraph.
The 36-year-old could be unveiled at the Hawthorns before the Baggies play host to Leicester in their first game of the 2020-21 season on Sunday.
Ivanovic, who is now a free agent after leaving Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier this summer, took in a successful nine-year spell at Chelsea before moving to Russia in 2017.
Saint Etienne forward Diony joins Angers
🙏 Merci à vous, supporters angevins, qui accueillez Loïs avec bienveillance.— Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) September 10, 2020
🤝 C'est aussi grâce à votre confiance et soutien qu'il pourra s'épanouir et réussir sous nos couleurs.
On sait que l'on peut compter sur vous. 🖤🤍 https://t.co/SI3FUaXHr7
PSG on verge of snapping up Florenzi
Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of snapping up Italian right-back Alessandro Florenzi- according to Calcio Mercato.
The French champions will bring the 29-year-old in on a season-long loan with the option to buy him outright next summer.
Florenzi, who has also been linked with Fiorentina, Atalanta and Everton, will undergo a medical at PSG this weekend.
Klopp: We cannot suddenly decide to behave like Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp has defended Liverpool's transfer policy, insisting the club cannot suddenly decide to "behave like Chelsea" after gradually putting together a title-winning team.
Liverpool stormed to their first league title in three decades last season, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City after being crowned champions with a record-breaking seven games left to spare.
After failing to win a single piece of silverware during his first three seasons at Anfield, Klopp has managed to deliver four trophies in the space of two years, including the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.
Read the full story on Goal.
Ex-Spurs star Chadli signs for Istanbul Basaksehir
✍ 🔊 🎵🎶 🎼 pic.twitter.com/Q7Dst0aQYY— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) September 10, 2020
Aubameyang set to commit future to Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to commit his long-term future to Arsenal - according to The Athletic.
The 31-year-old will put pen to paper on a new three-year contract at Emirates Stadium after being convinced to extend his stay by Mikel Arteta.
Aubameyang had been tipped to leave Arsenal before his existing deal expires next year, but an official announcement is expected "imminently" which will see him remain in North London through to 2023.
Arsenal must sign 'top player' Partey - Gunners legend Lauren
The former Cameroon international defender speaks exclusively to Goal
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey could be the missing piece which fires Arsenal into Premier League title contention, according to Gunners invincible Lauren.
One area Arsenal are still looking to strengthen before the transfer window closes on October 5 is in central midfield, with Partey a priority target.
The Ghana international is a player Lauren knows well and one the former Arsenal star believes would make a big impact at the Emirates Stadium.
“He’s a top player,” he told Goal. “He’s been improving under [Diego] Simeone. If Arsenal decide to sign him, I think it will be a fantastic addition in the middle of the park.”
Can new-look Everton break the Premier League's big six?
Can this be the season Everton finally get their act together? It has been a good week to be a Blue. An exciting week, one of new arrivals and new hope, of optimism and spending and ambition. Now for the football.
In the space of four days, Carlo Ancelotti has managed to completely remodel his midfield options, adding drive, steel, experience and, in the shape of James Rodriguez, genuine star quality.
Can the Colombian fire the Toffees to the big time? Neil Jones takes a look here.
Napoli 'identify Allan replacement'
Napoli have chosen who they will sign as a replacement for new Everton signing Allan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Dominik Szoboszlai, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder and Hungary international, is reported to be on the radar of the Italian club following the departure of Brazilian Allan to link up with former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.
A potential sticking point is the asking price, however, with Salzburg said to be holding out for €40 million (£35m/$47m).
Borja Valero 'close to Fiorentina return'
Borja Valero is close to signing a one-year deal to return to Fiorentina following his release by Inter, according to Sky.
The midfielder, who spent five succesful years with Viola, is reportedly set for a second spell after his three-year stint in Milan came to an end.
The 35-year-old is reportedly a replacement for Marco Benassi, who is set to depart Fiorentina for Verona.
Solskjaer gives Man Utd transfer update amid Sancho pursuit
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered a transfer update amid Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, insisting that "not everyone can spend millions and millions".
United have been relatively quiet in the transfer market this summer, having only spent £35 million (€39m/$46m) to date on Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who moved to Old Trafford from Ajax at the start of the month.
They have, however, been linked with several other high profile targets, with Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho a priority for Solskjaer ahead of the new season.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd plot Kante swoop
Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to Tuttosport.
The Blues are prepared to listen to offers withing the region of €60 million (£55m/$71m) for the Frenchman, with the Red Devils now poised to submit an official bid.
Kante is contracted to remain on Chelsea's books until 2023, but has also been heavily linked with Italian giants Inter.
Napoli willing to sell Fabian Ruiz
Napoli are willing to sell Fabian Ruiz before the summer transfer window closes - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants will sanction the 24-year-old's departure if their €70 million (£64m/$83m) asking price is met.
Fabian Ruiz, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months, still has three years remaining on his current contract at Napoli.
Inter Miami close in on Higuain
Inter Miami are closing in on the signing of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Argentine looks set to follow Blaise Matuidi to the David Beckham owned-MLS franchise, with the striker's agent currently in the process of negotiating his salary.
Higuain has been told he does not fit into new Juve manager Andrea Pirlo's plans ahead of the new season, and will likely be released from his contract a year early.
Leicester in talks to sign Fofana
Leicester are in talks to sign Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana - as Talk Sport reports.
The 19-year-old could complete a move to the King Power Stadium for a fee within the region of £20 million ($26m) in the coming weeks.
Ex-Leicester boss Claude Puel has been overseeing Fofana's development at Saint-Etienne over the past year.
Arsenal holding out as Villa pursue Martinez
Arsenal are holding out for Aston Villa to meet their valuation for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, reports the Mirror.
The Gunners want £20 million for the goalkeeper, who finally got his chance after stepping in for the injured Bernd Leno late in the season.
Martinez is ready to leave the club in search of first-team football, though, with Villa one club willing to offer it.
Conte's Inter taking a huge gamble by picking Vidal over Tonali
Sandro Tonali is headed to Milan, but Inter may regret letting the midfielder move to the red half of the city.
With the club looking set to sign Arturo Vidal instead, Antonio Conte's side lost the battle to sign Tonali, who could be a player that helps AC Milan return to prominence.
Rafinha linked with Premier League
Rafinha could be set to move to the Premier League, reports Sin Concesiones.
The Barcelona midfielder has one year left on his deal and the club is prepared to let him go.
Barca are hoping to receive €14 million (£12.7m/$16.5m) for the Brazilian.
Watford set to sanction Deeney departure
Watford will allow Troy Deeney to leave the club in search of Premier League football, reports the Mirror.
The striker sees himself as a Premier League player, and the club says it will not stand in his way should he want to avoid playing in the Championship next season.
Watford are open to either offering Deeney a full transfer, if the club's valuation is met, or a one-year loan spell back to the top flight.
Manchester City set to duel Arsenal for Aouar
The Lyon prodigy is wanted in the Premier League
Manchester City are set to battle Arsenal in the race to sign Housem Aouar, reports the Mirror.
Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of the Lyon star, but his former assistant Mikel Arteta is too as he sees Aouar as a player that can truly change the Gunners' midfield.
Arsenal have been exploring a player-plus-cash offer which would see midfielder Matteo Guendouzi go to Lyon, but the French side isn't interested.
Lyon's Aulas calls Paqueta links "fake"
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has called links to Lucas Paqueta "fake" as he denies that a move is imminent.
Paqueta joined AC Milan in January 2019 and has made 44 appearances for the Serie A club.
"What inaccuracies, false information. It's sad when you know the reality of seeing so many improbabilities," Aulas said.
PSG, Juventus and Atleti in for El Shaarawy
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Roma have entered the race to sign Stephan El Shaarawy, reports Telefoot.
The Italian star is currently with Shanghai Shenhua but is now ready to end his stay in China.
PSG's Leonardo is keeping a close eye on the situation as the club eyes a deal for the Italian international.
Real Madrid willing to fund Bale move
Real Madrid are prepared to pay half of Gareth Bale's wages to facilitate a departure this summer, reports the Telegraph.
The club is open to subsidising the Wales star's salary to get him off the books as he's fallen further and further out of Zinedine Zidane's plans.
Those payments could facilitate a Premier League move, with several clubs interested in bringing Bale back to England.
Neville: Liverpool need Thiago
Gary Neville says Liverpool must sign Thiago if they hope to compete near the top of the Premier League.
The Reds have been linked heavily with the Bayern Munich star but, as the Premier League season draws near, no deal has been completed.
Wolves add another Portuguese star
Wolves have added another Portuguese star as the club has signed midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto.
The club has an option to buy the Portugal U-21 midfielder, who made his debut for Porto in January.
Vitinha was voted 2019’s breakthrough player at the highly regarded Toulon Tournament.