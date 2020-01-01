Perez open to Ramos' Real exit
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to allow Sergio Ramos to leave in 2021, according to El Chiringuito TV.
The defender is rumoured to be the subject of a massive contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain, and Perez has done nothing to douse the flames by leaving the exit door ajar.
Ramos is said to be seeking a two-year contract at Real so he can retire at the club in 2023.
United targeting 2021 deal for Sancho
The Red Devils are continuing their pursuit of the English ace
Manchester United still have their sights trained on Jadon Sancho, and 90min claim they want a deal done before next summer’s European Championship.
Sancho’s stock is on the rise and United feel it would be wise business to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund early in 2021, before bringing the winger to Old Trafford in the summer.
United failed to match Dortmund’s asking price in the previous transfer window, so it remains to be seen if price remains a sticking point.
Hammers won't bid £35m for Tarkowski
West Ham will not match Burnley’s £35 million asking price for James Tarkowski, according to Football Insider.
The Hammers tried to sign the defender in the summer and are ready to bid again in January, but not for the price quoted by the Clarets.
Price will determine Guendouzi future
Hertha Berlin's sporting director Michael Preetz has suggested the club’s efforts to sign Matteo Guendouzi on a permanent basis will rest on the asking price Arsenal set.
Guendouzi is on a season-long loan with the Bundesliga club, and whether he stays could come down to price.
“We’ll see next summer,” Preetz told Kicker. “How the prices will develop by then and what Arsenal is planning then, nobody can say today.”
Braithwaite ignoring Barca exit talk
Martin Braithwaite has insisted he is paying no attention to rumours about his Barcelona future.
The forward was a surprise signing by the Catalans in February, in part to ease an injury crisis, and the move has not worked out.Speculation suggests Barca want to sell, but the forward told Sport: “I don’t follow the news.”
Szoboszlai destined for the Bundesliga - Rossi
Hungary coach Marco Rossi feels Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai is destined to play in the Bundesliga.
A host teams are interested in the youngster, including Napoli, but Rossi feels the fast-paced style of the Bundesliga will suit the rising star perfectly.
“My feeling is that he is more likely to end up in Germany. He is ready to make the leap, going to the Bundesliga where there’s a faster pace,” the Daily Star quotes Rossi as saying.