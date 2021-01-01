Bournemouth complete Christie capture
Another one through the door 😏— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 31, 2021
Ryan Christie is an #afcb player 🤝 pic.twitter.com/96ljTsFG1l
Nkounkou loaned to Standard Liege
↩️ | Good luck on loan at @Standard_RSCL, @NielsNkounkou! 💙— Everton (@Everton) August 31, 2021
Man City's Herrera joins Espanyol
Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera has joined La Liga side Espanyol on a season-long loan.
The Venezuela international joined City in 2017 and was immediately sent out on loan to sister club New York City FC. He has spent the last two seasons on loan with Granada in Spain and was attracting interest from some Premier League clubs this summer.
But the 23-year-old, who has won 24 caps for his country, is returning to La Liga with Espanyol.
Williams heads to Swansea
.@rhyswilliams01 has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds - and joined @SwansOfficial on a loan deal until the end of the season 🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2021
All the best for the campaign ahead, Rhys 👊
Ampadu loaned to Venezia
Best of luck in Italy, @EthanAmp26! 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2021
Tottenham confirm Emerson Royal arrival
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Emerson Royal from @FCBarcelona! 🇧🇷— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2021
Welcome to Spurs! 🙌
Giakoumakis signs with Celtic
🇬🇷 𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝟙𝟘𝕥𝕙 𝕤𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕣 𝕤𝕚𝕘𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕘 📝— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2021
Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined #CelticFC on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance! 💪#WelcomeGiakoumakis 🍀
Nusa moves to Brugge
Antonio Nusa is a Bruges boy! 💪🏼😍— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 31, 2021
🔗 | https://t.co/JSVzbYyNLp pic.twitter.com/TQC9TNknc9
Milan snap up Crotone's Messias
Milan have signed Crotone midfielder Junior Messias on loan with an option to buy, per Fabrizio Romano.
The 30-year-old, who worked as a delivery man while playing in Serie D less than five years ago, will make the move to San Siro after an impressive first season in Serie A last year.
Leicester land Leipzig's Lookman
#LookWhosSigned 👀 pic.twitter.com/wqqAdJIWQH— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2021
Griezmann set for Atletico return?
Former star could return from Barca
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a sensational return to Atletico for Antoine Griezmann, sources have confirmed to Goal.
The two sides are discussiing a move that would see Griezmann depart Barcelona and sign for Atletico on loan with a mandatory purchase option.
Atletico have been exploring the move as they consider allowing Chelsea-linked Saul Niguez to depart the club.
Read the full story on Goal here!
Real Madrid sign Rennes' Camavinga
🤍 #WelcomeCamavinga 🤍— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 31, 2021
👉 @Camavinga pic.twitter.com/DIDfHoc41t
Ilaix joins RB Leipzig in €16m transfer from Barca
RB Leipzig have completed a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba.
The deal for the 18-year-old is worth an initial €16 million (£13m/$19m), but could rise to €22m (£19m/$26m) with bonuses. Barcelona will also retain a 10 per cent sell-on fee.
The teenager has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, with the option of an extra year.
Praet set for Torino loan
#lcfc midfielder Dennis Praet will spend 2021/22 on loan at Serie A side Torino, subject to international clearance.— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 31, 2021
Good luck, Dennis!
Leverkusen loan out Weiser
ℹ️ Mitchell Weiser will go out on loan to SV Werder Bremen until the end of the 2021/22 season. pic.twitter.com/SEAfRhBJyV— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 31, 2021
Berahino flies into Owls
We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of @SBerahino! 🦉 🖊️#swfc— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 31, 2021
Leeds finally land James
✍️ #LUFC is delighted to 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 confirm the signing of Dan James— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 31, 2021
Man City's Dionku joins Granada
Granada have confirmed the signing of Manchester City youngster Alpha Dionku on a four-year deal.
The 19-year-old Senegalese right-back will will spend the season on loan at Segunda Division B club San Fernando.
Dionku joined City as a 15-year-old from Mallorca but failed to break into Pep Guardiola's first team.
Newcastle confirm Munoz capture
✨ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀... ✨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 31, 2021
Newcastle United have completed the signing of 19-year old striker, Santiago Muñóz.
Welcome, Santi! 🙌🇲🇽
Saul to Chelsea back on?
Chelsea are still trying to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, The Athletic.
Talks between the Blues and the Rojiblancos collapsed over a deal but Thomas Tuchel's team still hope to land him on loan with an option to buy.
Juventus sign Ihattaren and loan him to Sampdoria
Mohamed Ihattaren has joined Juventus from PSV on a five-year contract.
The Serie A side have subsequently loaned him to Sampdoria for the rest of the season.
Roberts to join Troyes on loan
Patrick Roberts is set to join Troyes on loan from Manchester City.
He spent last season on loan at Derby and will take in a year in Ligue 1.
Patrick Roberts, milieu de Manchester City prêté à Derby County la saison passée, devrait être prêté dans les prochaines heures à Troyes. #Mercato @GoalFrance— Marc Mechenoua (@LeMechenoua) August 31, 2021
Wilshere training with Serie B outfit Como
Jack Wilshere is still looking for a new club to join this season.
The ex-Arsenal and West Ham midfielder is available as a free agent but has been unable to attract clubs from his homeland.
He is currently training with Serie B side Como, but cannot join the club because of rules blocking them from signing non-EU players.
Ihattaren joins Juventus for PSV
Mohamed Ihattaren has left PSV to join Juventus.
The Dutch side confirmed the sale of the attacking midfielder, who is expected to join Sampdoria on loan for the season.
Arsenal in talks to sign Tomiyasu
Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could make a deadline day move to Arsenal.
Goal understands the Gunners are in talks to sign him as they look to reinforce their defensive options, but need some players to move on before they can seal the deal.
Sheffield Utd close in on ex-Everton keeper Olsen
Robin Olsen is close to join Sheffield United from AS Roma, here-we-go soon. He’s expected to be Ramsdale replacement, deal agreed on one-season loan. 🔴🇸🇪 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Getafe bring in Florentino Luis on loan from Benfica
📢 OFICIAL | Florentino Luis nuevo futbolista del Getafe.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 31, 2021
¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona @Florentino_61! 🥳#FlorentinoAzulon pic.twitter.com/yUAo0JHxFV
Burnley complete signing of Swansea defender Roberts
✍️ #RobertsIsAClaret pic.twitter.com/1ER2jZPz2e— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 31, 2021
Ex-Arsenal striker Perez joins Elche
📯 𝗙𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗷𝗲 | Lucas Pérez— Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) August 31, 2021
✍️ El delantero firma por una temporada con el #ElcheCF#BienvenidoLucasPérez 💚 pic.twitter.com/JR7mZgWPwY
Chelsea talks for Saul and Kounde collapse
Chelsea's hopes of a late transfer window signing have been rocked by the news surrounding both Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Sevilla's Jules Kounde.
Having set out the terms for Saul, Chelsea have gone quiet on Atleti's demands to add in a £34 million (€40m) obligation to buy the 26-year-old.
Meanwhile, in a press conference in Seville, club director Monchi confirmed Chelsea missed an important deadline and must now pay the €80m (£68m) release clause for Kounde.
Read the full story on Goal.
Frankfurt closing in on Lammers loan deal
Eintracht are closing on Sam Lammers as new striker from Atalanta on loan. Carlos Vinicius is no longer an option as he’s joining PSV Eindhoven - paperworks signed. 🇳🇱🤝 #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Aston Villa ready to loan out Guilbert again
Aston Villa are ready to send Frederic Guilbert back out on loan before the transfer deadline - according to Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old took in a six-month stint at Strasbourg last season, and the French club are interested in bringing him back for another year.
A number of other clubs have enquired over Guilbert, who still has two years left to run on his contract at Villa.
Arsenal & Spurs-linked Aouar to stay at Lyon
Arsenal and Tottenham-linked midfielder Houssem Aouar will stay at Lyon for the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN.
Spurs enquired over a swap deal for the 23-year-old invloving Tanguy Ndombele earlier this summer, but the French club made it clear they would only consider a permanent €25 million (£21m/$30m) sale.
Arsenal also registered their interest in Aouar, but Lyon have decided not to sell him in the current transfer window.
Ronaldo delighted after sealing Man Utd return
Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his delight after sealing his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, insisting "Manchester United has always had a special place in my heart".
Ronaldo has brought the curtain down on his three-year stint at Juve by re-joining United in a £20 million ($28m) deal, committing to a two-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
The Red Devils also have the option to extend that agreement by an extra year, with the 36-year-old set to join up with his new team-mates in Manchester after Portugal's latest set of World Cup qualifiers.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd won't sell Barca-linked Cavani
Edinson Cavani will not join Barcelona. He’s not leaving Manchester United in the final hours of the market, confirmed by all parties involved. 🇺🇾 #MUFC #FCB #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Ajax announce Magallan's loan switch to Anderlecht
We wish you all the best in 🇧🇪, Lisandro!— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 31, 2021
Jones still in Solskjaer's Man Utd plans
Phil Jones is still in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United this season, according to ESPN.
The 29-year-old hasn't played for the Red Devils since January 2020 due to injuries, but he won't be sold before the transfer window closes.
Jones still has two years left on his current contract, and Solskjaer wants him to provide cover at the back as the 2021-22 campaign progresses.
Lyon make contact with Boateng's representatives
Olympique Lyon are in talks to sign Jerome Boateng as free agent. Direct contacts with his agent. Sevilla and Hertha Berlin are not working on it. 🔵 #OL— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Frankfurt snap up Jakic on loan from Dinamo Zagreb
Read more on Kristijan Jakic’s transfer here! 🔥⤵️#SGE— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 30, 2021
Liverpool’s Williams set for Swansea loan
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is closing in on a loan move to Swansea, according to The Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old will continue his development at the Liberty Stadium after falling down the squad pecking order at Anfield.
Williams impressed amid a defensive injury crisis for Liverpool last term, but is no longer guaranteed minutes after the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.
Wolfsburg loan Pongracic to Dortmund
Welcome to Dortmund, Marin Pongračić! 🇭🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/esAKJYVGh6— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 31, 2021
Brighton sign Getafe full-back Cucurella
Albion are delighted to announce the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe! 🤩— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 31, 2021
🤝 @FirstTouchGames
Lopez joins Rayo Vallecano from Athletic Bilbao on permanent deal
OFICIAL | @unai10lopez nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano. Acuerdo por tres temporadas.— Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) August 31, 2021
¡Bienvenido de nuevo a Vallecas, Unai! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/SZsJORCOFO
Barcelona in talks to sign Cavani (RAC1)
Man Utd star touted for Camp Nou switch
Barcelona are in talks to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, according to RAC 1 journalist Gerard Romero.
Negotiations between the two clubs over a permanent deal for the Uruguayan are already at an advanced stage, but there are still a number of details left to be finalised.
It has been suggested that Cavani's playing time at United will be reduced following Cristiano Ronaldo's return from Juventus, and Barca are in need of attacking reinforcements after losing Lionel Messi.
Hertha sign Maolida from Nice
👋 Bienvenue à Berlin, @MyzianeMaolida! 💙 @FrediBobic1971: "Mit seiner Schnelligkeit und seinen Qualitäten am Ball wird er unser Spiel nach vorne definitiv bereichern. Wir freuen uns sehr auf die gemeinsamen Jahre.“ 💬https://t.co/oSXWUe7TuN ⬅️#DeadlineDay #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/yvgwymk2gC— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) August 31, 2021
Manaj to leave Barca for Spezia
Barcelona striker Rey Manaj is set to leave the club to join Spezia in Serie A, Goal can confirm.
The 24-year-old will head to Stadio Alberto Picco on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.
Spezia will also have the option to buy Majaj for €3 million next summer, with the Albanian choosing the Italian club so he can be close to his family.
Liverpool loan Cain to Newport
Liverpool have sent Jake Cain off to Newport on a season-long loan, Goal can confirm.
The 19-year-old midfielder had been with the Reds' first team in pre-season, but will now continue his development at Rodney Parade.
AC Milan on verge of Messias signing
AC Milan have secured the signing of attacking midfielder Junior Messias.
Sky Sport in Italy reports the 30-year-old will join on loan for a fee of €2.6 million and Milan can sign him on a permanent basis for €5.4m with another €1m in bonuses.
Arsenal defender Bellerin in Betis talks
Hector Bellerin is in talks over a deadline day move away from Arsenal.
The right-back has spent the summer looking for a transfer, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid showing interested.
But Bellerin is now closing in on a loan move to Real Betis for the season, Goal understands.
James nears £30m Leeds move
Daniel James is closing in on a move to Leeds, The Independent reports.
The winger will leave Manchester United to join up with Marcelo Bielsa's team in a deal worth an initial £25 million ($34m) with £5m ($7m) more in bonuses.
Henderson signs Liverpool extension
Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract at Liverpool.
The midfielder is now tied to the Anfield side until 2025 as he follows the lead of team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.
Man Utd confirm Ronaldo return
Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Manchester United on a two-year deal with an option to extend for one more season.
🇵🇹🔴 𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗔 𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢 🔴🇵🇹— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2021
🏡 @Cristiano is back!#MUFC | #RonaldoReturns
Sterling signs Chelsea deal and joins Blackpool
Dujon Sterling has signed a contract extension at Chelsea before joining Blackpool on loan.
The young defender is now tied to the Blues until 2023 but will spend this season in the Championship.
West Ham complete €30m Vlasic signing
West Ham have signed striker Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for a reported €30 million (£26m/$35m) fee.The 23-year-old signed a five-year deal, the club confirmed.
Milan winger Castillejo wanted by Getafe & Real Sociedad
Milan winger Samu Castillejo is wanted by Getafe and Real Sociedad, according to Calcio Mercato.
Both clubs are eager to lure the 26-year-old to Spain, but Sampdoria could also throw their hat into the ring and offer him the chance to stay in Italy.
Milan are open to selling Castillejo before the transfer deadline, with the Spaniard currently out of favour under Stefano Pioli.
Liverpool & Spurs interested in Damsgaard
Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, as The Daily Star reports.
Milan have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who shone during Denmark’s run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals earlier this summer.
Liverpool could look to bring in Damsgaard as a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri, but Spurs are also eager to bolster their attacking ranks.
Kean rejoins Juve on loan from Everton
Moise Kean comes home! 🏠⚪️⚫️— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021
✍️ https://t.co/3g52ilkgRd
#WelcomeBackMoise pic.twitter.com/WccYrkpmrF
Juventus confirm Ronaldo's departure
Juventus says goodbye to @Cristiano.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021
Spurs reach agreement to sign Emerson (Fabrizio Romano)
Barca full-back set for Premier League move
Emerson Royal from Barcelona to Tottenham, done deal and here-we-go confirmed. €30m add ons included from Spurs, paperworks completed during the night. ⚪️🤝 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Official announcement today after medicals. Contract until June 2026. Real Betis receive €5m from the deal. https://t.co/hfGKf1kfJJ
Fenerbahce agree to Rossi deal
Fenerbahce have announced they have an agreement in principle to sign Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi.
Rossi, 23, scored double-digit MLS goals in each of his first three campaigns, though he has been hindered by LAFC's team-wide struggles in 2021.
Mallorca seek USMNT star Hoppe
Mallorca are in talks with Schalke over the signing of U.S. men's national team star Matthew Hoppe, writes ESPN.
Hoppe made his mark on the international stage over the summer at the Gold Cup as the Stars and Stripes took home the trophy by beating Mexico in the final.
The transfer fee for the 20-year-old could rise to €3 million.
Edouard set to make Palace switch
Odsonne Edouard will be in London today in order to sign as new Crystal Palace player on permanent move from Celtic. Done deal and here-we-go! 🔴🤝 #CPFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021
Personal terms also agreed. Medical today morning. €18/19m as final fee.
Atletico Madrid reject Barcelona's Felix bid
Atletico Madrid have rejected a loan bid from Barcelona for forward Joao Felix, Goal understands, and have refused to enter negotiations on the eve of the transfer deadline.
Get the full breakdown of the situation here.
Bellerin move set to go through
Hector Bellerin set to complete his move to Real Betis on #DeadlineDay.— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 31, 2021
🗣️ "My first shirt was Betis because my father was a fan of the Verdiblanco team. It was difficult for me to support another club." 🟢 #AFC https://t.co/sx9QMvw96g
Clarets in Roberts talks
Burnley have opened talks with Swansea over a deal for full-back Connor Roberts, according to Wales Online.
Roberts was one of the Swans' standout players in the Championship last season but has not featured so far this campaign after suffering a groin injury playing for Wales at Euro 2020 that required surgery, though he has since resumed training.
Should the deal go through the 25-year-old would become the second full-back to join the Clarets in a matter of days after Maxwel Cornet joined from Lyon.
Lazio close to Zaccagni deal
Lazio are closing in on a late deal for Verona midfielder Mattia Zaccagni, reports Sky Italia.
The deal for the 26-year-old is worth €7 million (£8m/$9m), plus a further €2m in bonuses.
Zaccagni has made 145 appearances for Verona since joining from Bellaria Igea in 2013.
Sevilla demanding €70 million for Chelsea target Kounde (Nabil Djellit)
The Blues will have to increase their offer if they want to land the defender
Sevilla have turned down a bid worth €55 million (£47m/$64m) from Chelsea for Jules Kounde, according to L'Equipe journalist
Nabil Djellit.
The Blues are keen sign the 22-year-old France defender before the deadline after making room in the squad by selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham.
However, Sevilla are adament Kounde will not be sold for anything less than their €70 million (£60m/$82m) valuation, which is currently above what Chelsea are willing to pay.
Duo in Christie talks
Bournemouth and Burnley are in talks with Celtic over a deal for Scotland international Ryan Christie, reports Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old is out of contract in January and has rejected the offer of a new deal at the Glasgow club.
Bournemouth are currently the favourites to land the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player, but there is still some way to go before a deal is completed.
Nkounkou set for loan
Everton full-back Niels Nkounkou is set to join Standard Liege on loan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The France youth international made seven appearances in all competitions for the Toffees last season after joining on a free transfer from Marseille.
However, he is unlikely to usurp first-choice left-back Lucas Digne at Goodison Park this campaign, so is heading to Belgium in order to secure regular first-team football.
Sanches close to Wolves deal
Wolves are close to signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, according to Talksport.
The 24-year-old had an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Swansea in 2017-18 but has since revived his career with Lille, winning the Ligue 1 title last season before impressing with Portugal at Euro 2020.
The 24-year-old will know Wanderers boss Bruno Lage well having come through Benfica’s academy while Lage was in charge of the youth team at the Portuguese giants.
Real in talks over Camavinga
Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Rennes over a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal for highly-rated teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Goal understands.
Los Blancos have turned their attentions to sealing a late move for the 18-year-old after pulling out of negotiations for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.
The midfielder is now set to have a medical before sealing a deadline day transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu on a five-year deal.