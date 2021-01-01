Live Blog

Transfer deadline day news and rumours LIVE: All the deals and rumours as 2021 summer window closes

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Man City's Herrera joins Espanyol

2021-08-31T18:30:00Z

Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera has joined La Liga side Espanyol on a season-long loan.

The Venezuela international joined City in 2017 and was immediately sent out on loan to sister club New York City FC. He has spent the last two seasons on loan with Granada in Spain and was attracting interest from some Premier League clubs this summer.

But the 23-year-old, who has won 24 caps for his country, is returning to La Liga with Espanyol.

Williams heads to Swansea

2021-08-31T18:05:00Z

Ampadu loaned to Venezia

2021-08-31T17:45:00Z

Tottenham confirm Emerson Royal arrival

2021-08-31T17:36:00Z

Giakoumakis signs with Celtic

2021-08-31T17:20:00Z

Milan snap up Crotone's Messias

2021-08-31T17:10:00Z

Milan have signed Crotone midfielder Junior Messias on loan with an option to buy, per Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old, who worked as a delivery man while playing in Serie D less than five years ago, will make the move to San Siro after an impressive first season in Serie A last year.

Griezmann set for Atletico return?

2021-08-31T16:55:00Z

Former star could return from Barca

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a sensational return to Atletico for Antoine Griezmann, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The two sides are discussiing a move that would see Griezmann depart Barcelona and sign for Atletico on loan with a mandatory purchase option.

Atletico have been exploring the move as they consider allowing Chelsea-linked Saul Niguez to depart the club.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Ilaix joins RB Leipzig in €16m transfer from Barca

2021-08-31T16:20:00Z

RB Leipzig have completed a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

The deal for the 18-year-old is worth an initial €16 million (£13m/$19m), but could rise to €22m (£19m/$26m) with bonuses. Barcelona will also retain a 10 per cent sell-on fee.

The teenager has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, with the option of an extra year.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Praet set for Torino loan

2021-08-31T16:00:00Z

Leverkusen loan out Weiser

2021-08-31T15:50:00Z

Berahino flies into Owls

2021-08-31T15:27:00Z

Leeds finally land James

2021-08-31T15:22:00Z

Man City's Dionku joins Granada

2021-08-31T15:10:00Z

Granada have confirmed the signing of Manchester City youngster Alpha Dionku on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old Senegalese right-back will will spend the season on loan at Segunda Division B club San Fernando.

Dionku joined City as a 15-year-old from Mallorca but failed to break into Pep Guardiola's first team.

Newcastle confirm Munoz capture

2021-08-31T15:00:00Z

Saul to Chelsea back on?

2021-08-31T14:59:37Z

Chelsea are still trying to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, The Athletic.

Talks between the Blues and the Rojiblancos collapsed over a deal but Thomas Tuchel's team still hope to land him on loan with an option to buy.

Juventus sign Ihattaren and loan him to Sampdoria

2021-08-31T14:45:47Z

Mohamed Ihattaren has joined Juventus from PSV on a five-year contract.

The Serie A side have subsequently loaned him to Sampdoria for the rest of the season.

Read the full story on Goal

Roberts to join Troyes on loan

2021-08-31T14:09:59Z

Patrick Roberts is set to join Troyes on loan from Manchester City.

He spent last season on loan at Derby and will take in a year in Ligue 1.

Wilshere training with Serie B outfit Como

2021-08-31T13:41:27Z

Jack Wilshere is still looking for a new club to join this season.

The ex-Arsenal and West Ham midfielder is available as a free agent but has been unable to attract clubs from his homeland.

He is currently training with Serie B side Como, but cannot join the club because of rules blocking them from signing non-EU players.

Read the full story on Goal!

Ihattaren joins Juventus for PSV

2021-08-31T13:26:04Z

Mohamed Ihattaren has left PSV to join Juventus.

The Dutch side confirmed the sale of the attacking midfielder, who is expected to join Sampdoria on loan for the season.

Arsenal in talks to sign Tomiyasu

2021-08-31T13:15:54Z

Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could make a deadline day move to Arsenal.

Goal understands the Gunners are in talks to sign him as they look to reinforce their defensive options, but need some players to move on before they can seal the deal.

Sheffield Utd close in on ex-Everton keeper Olsen

2021-08-31T12:55:58Z

Chelsea talks for Saul and Kounde collapse

2021-08-31T12:30:00Z

Chelsea's hopes of a late transfer window signing have been rocked by the news surrounding both Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

Having set out the terms for Saul, Chelsea have gone quiet on Atleti's demands to add in a £34 million (€40m) obligation to buy the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, in a press conference in Seville, club director Monchi confirmed Chelsea missed an important deadline and must now pay the €80m (£68m) release clause for Kounde.

Read the full story on Goal.

Frankfurt closing in on Lammers loan deal

2021-08-31T12:22:23Z

Aston Villa ready to loan out Guilbert again

2021-08-31T12:15:41Z

Aston Villa are ready to send Frederic Guilbert back out on loan before the transfer deadline - according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old took in a six-month stint at Strasbourg last season, and the French club are interested in bringing him back for another year.

A number of other clubs have enquired over Guilbert, who still has two years left to run on his contract at Villa.

 

Arsenal & Spurs-linked Aouar to stay at Lyon

2021-08-31T12:00:32Z

Arsenal and Tottenham-linked midfielder Houssem Aouar will stay at Lyon for the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN.

Spurs enquired over a swap deal for the 23-year-old invloving Tanguy Ndombele earlier this summer, but the French club made it clear they would only consider a permanent €25 million (£21m/$30m) sale.

Arsenal also registered their interest in Aouar, but Lyon have decided not to sell him in the current transfer window.

Ronaldo delighted after sealing Man Utd return

2021-08-31T11:45:21Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his delight after sealing his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, insisting "Manchester United has always had a special place in my heart".

Ronaldo has brought the curtain down on his three-year stint at Juve by re-joining United in a £20 million ($28m) deal, committing to a two-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The Red Devils also have the option to extend that agreement by an extra year, with the 36-year-old set to join up with his new team-mates in Manchester after Portugal's latest set of World Cup qualifiers.

Read the full story on Goal.

Man Utd won't sell Barca-linked Cavani

2021-08-31T11:37:10Z

Ajax announce Magallan's loan switch to Anderlecht

2021-08-31T11:35:39Z

Jones still in Solskjaer's Man Utd plans

2021-08-31T11:29:59Z

Phil Jones is still in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United this season, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old hasn't played for the Red Devils since January 2020 due to injuries, but he won't be sold before the transfer window closes.

Jones still has two years left on his current contract, and Solskjaer wants him to provide cover at the back as the 2021-22 campaign progresses.

Lyon make contact with Boateng's representatives

2021-08-31T11:10:25Z

Frankfurt snap up Jakic on loan from Dinamo Zagreb

2021-08-31T11:02:02Z

Liverpool’s Williams set for Swansea loan

2021-08-31T10:59:36Z

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is closing in on a loan move to Swansea, according to The Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old will continue his development at the Liberty Stadium after falling down the squad pecking order at Anfield.

Williams impressed amid a defensive injury crisis for Liverpool last term, but is no longer guaranteed minutes after the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Brighton sign Getafe full-back Cucurella

2021-08-31T10:38:22Z

Lopez joins Rayo Vallecano from Athletic Bilbao on permanent deal

2021-08-31T10:35:37Z

Barcelona in talks to sign Cavani (RAC1)

2021-08-31T10:29:59Z

Man Utd star touted for Camp Nou switch

Barcelona are in talks to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, according to RAC 1 journalist Gerard Romero.

Negotiations between the two clubs over a permanent deal for the Uruguayan are already at an advanced stage, but there are still a number of details left to be finalised.

It has been suggested that Cavani's playing time at United will be reduced following Cristiano Ronaldo's return from Juventus, and Barca are in need of attacking reinforcements after losing Lionel Messi.

Manaj to leave Barca for Spezia

2021-08-31T10:05:01Z

Barcelona striker Rey Manaj is set to leave the club to join Spezia in Serie A, Goal can confirm.

The 24-year-old will head to Stadio Alberto Picco on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.

Spezia will also have the option to buy Majaj for €3 million next summer, with the Albanian choosing the Italian club so he can be close to his family.

 

Liverpool loan Cain to Newport

2021-08-31T10:03:06Z

Liverpool have sent Jake Cain off to Newport on a season-long loan, Goal can confirm.

The 19-year-old midfielder had been with the Reds' first team in pre-season, but will now continue his development at Rodney Parade.

AC Milan on verge of Messias signing

2021-08-31T10:00:46Z

AC Milan have secured the signing of attacking midfielder Junior Messias.

Sky Sport in Italy reports the 30-year-old will join on loan for a fee of €2.6 million and Milan can sign him on a permanent basis for €5.4m with another €1m in bonuses.

Arsenal defender Bellerin in Betis talks

2021-08-31T09:32:39Z

Hector Bellerin is in talks over a deadline day move away from Arsenal.

The right-back has spent the summer looking for a transfer, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid showing interested.

But Bellerin is now closing in on a loan move to Real Betis for the season, Goal understands

James nears £30m Leeds move

2021-08-31T09:10:28Z

Daniel James is closing in on a move to Leeds, The Independent reports.

The winger will leave Manchester United to join up with Marcelo Bielsa's team in a deal worth an initial £25 million ($34m) with £5m ($7m) more in bonuses.

Henderson signs Liverpool extension

2021-08-31T08:49:10Z

Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract at Liverpool.

The midfielder is now tied to the Anfield side until 2025 as he follows the lead of team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson.

Read the full story on Goal

Man Utd confirm Ronaldo return

2021-08-31T08:40:39Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Manchester United on a two-year deal with an option to extend for one more season.

Sterling signs Chelsea deal and joins Blackpool

2021-08-31T08:30:40Z

Dujon Sterling has signed a contract extension at Chelsea before joining Blackpool on loan.

The young defender is now tied to the Blues until 2023 but will spend this season in the Championship.

West Ham complete €30m Vlasic signing

2021-08-31T08:21:43Z

West Ham have signed striker Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for a reported €30 million (£26m/$35m) fee.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year deal, the club confirmed.

Milan winger Castillejo wanted by Getafe & Real Sociedad

2021-08-31T07:59:42Z

Milan winger Samu Castillejo is wanted by Getafe and Real Sociedad, according to Calcio Mercato.

Both clubs are eager to lure the 26-year-old to Spain, but Sampdoria could also throw their hat into the ring and offer him the chance to stay in Italy.

Milan are open to selling Castillejo before the transfer deadline, with the Spaniard currently out of favour under Stefano Pioli.

Liverpool & Spurs interested in Damsgaard

2021-08-31T07:30:23Z

Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is the subject of interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, as The Daily Star reports.

Milan have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who shone during Denmark’s run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals earlier this summer.

Liverpool could look to bring in Damsgaard as a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri, but Spurs are also eager to bolster their attacking ranks.

Juventus confirm Ronaldo's departure

2021-08-31T06:49:33Z

Spurs reach agreement to sign Emerson (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-08-31T06:30:00Z

Barca full-back set for Premier League move

Fenerbahce agree to Rossi deal

2021-08-31T05:40:29Z

Fenerbahce have announced they have an agreement in principle to sign Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi.

Rossi, 23, scored double-digit MLS goals in each of his first three campaigns, though he has been hindered by LAFC's team-wide struggles in 2021.

Mallorca seek USMNT star Hoppe

2021-08-31T04:58:00Z

Mallorca are in talks with Schalke over the signing of U.S. men's national team star Matthew Hoppe, writes ESPN.

Hoppe made his mark on the international stage over the summer at the Gold Cup as the Stars and Stripes took home the trophy by beating Mexico in the final.

The transfer fee for the 20-year-old could rise to €3 million.

Edouard set to make Palace switch

2021-08-31T04:54:05Z

Atletico Madrid reject Barcelona's Felix bid

2021-08-31T01:07:00Z

Atletico Madrid have rejected a loan bid from Barcelona for forward Joao Felix, Goal understands, and have refused to enter negotiations on the eve of the transfer deadline.

Get the full breakdown of the situation here.

Bellerin move set to go through

2021-08-31T01:00:46Z

Clarets in Roberts talks

2021-08-30T22:54:27Z

Burnley have opened talks with Swansea over a deal for full-back Connor Roberts, according to Wales Online.

Roberts was one of the Swans' standout players in the Championship last season but has not featured so far this campaign after suffering a groin injury playing for Wales at Euro 2020 that required surgery, though he has since resumed training.

Should the deal go through the 25-year-old would become the second full-back to join the Clarets in a matter of days after Maxwel Cornet joined from Lyon.

Lazio close to Zaccagni deal

2021-08-30T22:46:24Z

Lazio are closing in on a late deal for Verona midfielder Mattia Zaccagni, reports Sky Italia.

The deal for the 26-year-old is worth €7 million (£8m/$9m), plus a further €2m in bonuses.

Zaccagni has made 145 appearances for Verona since joining from Bellaria Igea in 2013.

Sevilla demanding €70 million for Chelsea target Kounde (Nabil Djellit)

2021-08-30T22:38:57Z

The Blues will have to increase their offer if they want to land the defender

Sevilla have turned down a bid worth €55 million (£47m/$64m) from Chelsea for Jules Kounde, according to L'Equipe journalist 
Nabil Djellit.

The Blues are keen sign the 22-year-old France defender before the deadline after making room in the squad by selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

However, Sevilla are adament Kounde will not be sold for anything less than their €70 million (£60m/$82m) valuation, which is currently above what Chelsea are willing to pay.

Duo in Christie talks

2021-08-30T22:31:38Z

Bournemouth and Burnley are in talks with Celtic over a deal for Scotland international Ryan Christie, reports Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in January and has rejected the offer of a new deal at the Glasgow club.

Bournemouth are currently the favourites to land the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player, but there is still some way to go before a deal is completed.

Nkounkou set for loan

2021-08-30T22:30:10Z

Everton full-back Niels Nkounkou is set to join Standard Liege on loan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The France youth international made seven appearances in all competitions for the Toffees last season after joining on a free transfer from Marseille.

However, he is unlikely to usurp first-choice left-back Lucas Digne at Goodison Park this campaign, so is heading to Belgium in order to secure regular first-team football.

Sanches close to Wolves deal

2021-08-30T22:27:51Z

Wolves are close to signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, according to Talksport.

The 24-year-old had an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Swansea in 2017-18 but has since revived his career with Lille, winning the Ligue 1 title last season before impressing with Portugal at Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old will know Wanderers boss Bruno Lage well having come through Benfica’s academy while Lage was in charge of the youth team at the Portuguese giants.

Sanches Portugal 2021
Getty

Real in talks over Camavinga

2021-08-30T22:26:05Z

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Rennes over a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal for highly-rated teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Goal understands.

Los Blancos have turned their attentions to sealing a late move for the 18-year-old after pulling out of negotiations for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

The midfielder is now set to have a medical before sealing a deadline day transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu on a five-year deal.

Read the full story on Goal!