Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera has joined La Liga side Espanyol on a season-long loan.

The Venezuela international joined City in 2017 and was immediately sent out on loan to sister club New York City FC. He has spent the last two seasons on loan with Granada in Spain and was attracting interest from some Premier League clubs this summer.

But the 23-year-old, who has won 24 caps for his country, is returning to La Liga with Espanyol.