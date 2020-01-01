Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve join Man Utd in race for Jimenez

Liverpool eyeing Diego Llorente
Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente is attracting interest from Liverpool and Monaco, according to La Razon.
The 26-year-old is open to a move at season's end and is attracting plenty of interest.
Llorent won't come cheap however, with Real expected to demand €45 million ($48m).
Inter favourites to land Tonali
Brescia prodigy Sandro Tonali is leaning towards joining Inter despite recent interest from Juventus, reports FC Inter 1908.
The 20-year-old is viewed as a future star of Italian football with Antonio Conte's side seemingly leading the race to sign him.
Juve join Man Utd in race for Jimenez
The Serie A giants are interested
Wolves star Raul Jimenez has emerged as a target for both Juventus and Manchester United, reports The Sunday Times.
The Mexican striker has scored 26 goals in 67 Premier League games since moving to England from Benfica in 2018.
Both Juve and United are reportedly keen to make the most of a "depressed market" by signing Jimenez from Wolves for a cheaper fee at the end of this season.
Premier League clubs facing £330 million shortfall
Premier League sides are furious that they'll be forced to accept a £330 million ($399m) cut in broadcasting revenues, according to The Sun.
With nearly half of the remaining games this season set to be shown for free, pay-TV providers have informed the Premier League they'll be demanding the massive rebate.
Should the season not resume, that refund could rise to £760m ($918m).
Crystal Palace poised to raid Burnley
Crystal Palace want to sign Burnley manager Sean Dyche along with players Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski, claims the Mirror.
Palace are considering moving for Dyche sooner than initially planned and attempting to sign him for next season.
McNeil, meanwhile, is seen as an ideal replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who has most recently been linked with interest from Newcastle.