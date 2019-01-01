Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer Pogba new contract amid Real Madrid talk

AC Milan challenge Juventus & Inter to Tonali
AC Milan are ready to compete with Juventus and Inter for the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali.
The Brescia star has caught the attention of the three Italian giants due to his performances in Serie B, with Juve leading the charge, according to CalcioMercato.
But Inter and Milan are also in with a chance, as the latter's sporting director has been keeping an eye on him for months and the youngster has admitted that he is a fan of the Rossoneri.
Real Madrid to offer Varane new contract
Real Madrid will offer Raphael Varane a new contract to dispel rumours the centre-back wants to leave the club, AS claims.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to buy the France star, who is considering a summer move.
But Madrid hope the return of Zinedine Zidane and a new deal can convince him to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for a few more years.
Pogba demands £500k wage in new Man Utd deal
United ready to open talks with Real Madrid target
Paul Pogba is demanding a £500,000 per week wage from Manchester United as the club look to open contract talks with the midfielder, according to The Sun.
Real Madrid are said to be preparing a summer bid for the France star, who has long flirted with the Spanish giants.
United are ready to tie him down to a new deal, but Pogba wants to earn the same as the club’s top paid player Alexis Sanchez.
RB Leipzig want Derby star Mason Mount
Mason Mount could be the next England youngster to leave for the Bundesliga amid interest from RB Leipzig, The Mirror says.
The Bundesliga side are monitoring the midfielder, who is currently excelling for Frank Lampard’s Derby.
Leipzig could be set to make a summer bid for him and Lampard says the decision over Mount’s future is in his own hands.
Everton snub Liverpool interest in Richarlison
Everton are determined to dismiss any offers for Richarlison this summer amid reports Liverpool want to sign him.
Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of the attacker and it has been reported that he visited the Reds coach at his home.
But Liverpool Echo claims the Toffees are determined to hold on to Richarlison and are confident he wants to stay.