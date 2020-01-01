Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Bailey as Sancho alternative

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United chase Bailey
Premier League trio chase Bundesliga star
Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all want to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, the Daily Mail reports.
The clubs were left impressed after he provided two midweek assists against Cologne.
He is thought to be a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich show Aouchiche interest
Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Adil Aouchiche's future is far from certain, with Bayern Munich the latest side to take an interest in him, Le 10 Sport reports.
Saint-Etienne are believed to be close to signing the offensive midfielder.
Reid heading back to Sporting KC
West Ham defender Winston Reid is set to return Sporting KC on loan, MLSsoccer.com reports.
Although there was some doubt over the New Zealand international returning to the club, it is expected he will be available on July 9, when the season recommences.
Everton ready to push for Dagba signing
Everton will push hard to sign Colin Dagba from Paris Saint-Germain, Le 10 Sport reports.
Carlo Ancelotti is a bag fan of the right-back, who has been earning regular game time for the Champions League hopefuls.
Milan set to make huge Donnarumma effort
AC Milan are ready to do everything to convince Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay put, Tuttosport reports.
PSG have been strongly linked with the young Italian goalkeeper, whose contract expires next summer.
McGhee a wanted man after Man Utd release
Dion McGhee was released by Manchester United earlier this week but us a wanted man, The Star reports.
Watford, West Ham and Rangers have taken an interest in the midfielder.
Lennon offers update on Edouard
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has passed comment on the future of Odsonne Edouard, the club's much-coveted forward player.
Speaking on the Frenchman, he said: "Will there be bids for Odsonne? I don’t know. There’s been no bids for anyone at the minute, which is pleasing because I want to maintain the continuity."
Medley set to be called up by Arteta
Zech Medley is set to be given his chance to prove himself with Arsenal, according to Football London.
With numerous defenders unavailable for the weekend's clash with Brighton, the academy player is set to make the squad for just the second time this season.
Rafael wants to leave Lyon
Former Manchester United defender Rafael wants to leave Lyon, Le Progres reports.
The full-back is out of contract next summer and wants to move to Fluminense.