Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open to signing Icardi

Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Napoli star Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old has marked himself as one of the top strikers in Europe and appears set for a big-money move in the future.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to keep Osimhen for at least another season but would listen to offers of €100 million (£84m/$116m) or more.