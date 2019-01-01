Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare €350m offer for Neymar

will open negotiations over their full-time managerial position with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next week, reports The Daily Record.

United have contacted Solskjaer's representatives after the Norwegian's red-hot start to life in the Old Trafford hot seat, with other clubs lining up should the Red Devils not sign him permanently.

The report states United will offer Solskjaer a four-year deal worth approximately £30 million ($39m) plus bonuses.