Manchester City will have set their sights on signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, The Sun reports.
The winger has impressed in Serie A since joining in the summer and has already caught the attention of the Premier League champions.
Barcelona are interested in signing Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund, Sport claims.
The young striker has long been seen as one of the brightest attacking prospects in the world and the Catalan side could try to lure him to Camp Nou.
Real Madrid could make a move for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, according to The Mirror.
The Spanish champions are not the only team after him, however, as Barcelona have been monitoring him for some time.
Trevoh Chalobah is one of the defenders Inter are monitoring in their search for a Milan Skriniar replacement.
Calciomercato reports that the Serie A side have their eye on the defender, but are also keeping track of Mouctar Diakhaby and Tanguy Nianzou.
Manchester United hope to challenge Liverpool to the signing of Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, The Sun reports.
The 18-year-old Colombian has impressed for the MLS side and has caught the attention of both Premier League sides.