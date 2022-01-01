Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare £30m move for Cucurella

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Marc Cucurella Brighton
Barca and Arsenal among Gundogan suitors

2022-05-17T22:55:00.000Z

Laporta: Dembele tempted by Barcelona departure

2022-05-17T22:40:00.000Z

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele is "tempted" by a possible departure this summer.

Still, the club is hoping to re-sign the French winger due to his comfort with the club and his team-mates.

Read the full story on GOAL!



City prepare £30m move for Cucurella

2022-05-17T22:23:46.003Z

Manchester City are preparing to make a £30 million move to sign Brighton fullback Marc Cucurella, reports the Daily Mail.

Pep Guardiola sees Cucurella as a player that can solve the club's left-back problem, with the Spanish star winning possession more times than any other Premier League player.

City have already made one big move this month, having signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Leicester eye permanent deal for Lookman

2022-05-17T22:10:00.000Z

Leicester are looking to complete a £14m deal to sign Ademola Lookman on a permanent deal, reports The Telegraph.

The winger has been on loan from RB Leipzig and has scored eight goals in 41 appearances.

Brendan Rodgers wants to bring Lookman in on a permanent deal as one of several big signings this summer.

Sporting KC join race for Championship star

2022-05-17T22:00:00.000Z

Sporting KC have joined Fulham in the race to sign Derby's Tom Lawrence, reports Football Insider.

Lawrence's contract with Derb ends this summer and he's set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Burnley and Norwich are also linked with the Wales star, although Sporting KC are hopeful they can convince him to come to the U.S.