Barcelona are close to signing Velez rising star Gianluca Prestianni, according to Sport.
The Catalan side will pay €3 million to trigger the 16-year-old's release clause to snap him up and beat Real Madrid to the signing.
Juventus are eager to sign Chris Smalling in a free transfer this summer.
Tuttosport reports the Turin side are in the hunt for an experienced centre-back to boost their defence and see the Roma player as an ideal signing.
Antonio Conte's future as Tottenham head coach has come under question amid the team's inconsistent run of form.
According to the Daily Mail, the Italian has come under pressure at Spurs as the club's bosses are reluctant to trigger their option to extend his contract by 12 months.
The battle to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli is heating up. with three Premier League teams in the race to land him.
Il Mattino reports that Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are all in the picture to sign the attacker, but they will have to pay around £133 million.
Napoli are eager to keep him but will have a hard time convincing him to extend his contract beyond its current 2025 expiry date, while he has told his agents that he does not want to hold renewal talks with the club until June.
Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma has been offered to Liverpool and Tottenham as he looks to organise a January move.
Relevo reports that the player's agent has reached out to the Premier League duo as well as West Ham to offer his services. So far, however, only Everton and Bournemouth have come in with offers to take him on loan.
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of midfielder Danilo from Brazilian side Palmeiras.
Danilo has signed a deal that runs until 2029 and Forest are reported to be paying £16 million to get him.