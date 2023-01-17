Antonio Conte has asked Tottenham's board to be more transparent with its transfer strategy and compared the quiet approach with Serie A clubs.

"In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain," Conte told reporters. "I have never seen the club or sporting director [in England] come here to explain the strategy and vision of the club. In Italy for example, before every game there is a person from the club who has to go before the media and answer every question.

