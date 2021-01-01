Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to offer Hazard to Chelsea in bid to sign James`

The Spanish side make Blues star top target to strengthen at right-back

Real Madrid are set to offer Eden Hazard back to Chelsea as part of a deal for Reece James, claims El Nacional.

The Spanish side hope to invest in a new right-back to offer cover for Dani Carvajal and Carlo Ancelotti has asked president Florentino Perez to make a move for James.

Perez hopes to solve two problems in one go by bringing in James and offloading Hazard back to the club they signed him from as part of the same deal.

Although Roman Abramovich would be happy to bring Hazard back to London, he does not want it to come at the expense of one of his team's star players.